Violations of accessibility regulations have been identified at a building on Spaska Street in Mykolaiv: the unauthorised construction cannot yet be inspected

The State Architectural and Construction Inspection (DABK) identified a breach at the entrance to the basement at 46 Spaska Street. Photo: NikVesti

At №46 Spaska Street in Mykolaiv, where building work was being carried out without permits, an inspection was conducted to check compliance with accessibility requirements, and violations were recorded. Permission from the ministry is awaited to carry out the main inspection – into unauthorised building works.

This was reported in a comment to NikVesti by Olena Tuova, head of the Architectural and Construction Control Department of Mykolaiv City Council.

As a reminder, a month ago, residents of Mykolaiv drew attention to the refurbishment of the entrance to the basement at 46/2 Spaska Street. Residents asked for the legality of the works to be checked.

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At the time, the Department of Architectural and Construction Control stated that the police had been called to the scene. The builders had neither the necessary permits to carry out the work nor any project documentation.

Today, a month later, tiles have been laid at the basement entrance, and metal bars have been installed on top, some of which are wrapped in yellow tape.

Yurii, a resident of the building, told NikVesti that since the complaints were made, the builders had been carrying out work from the courtyard side, removing planks and rubbish. They had also finished laying the tiles on the street side.

«On the street side, they’ve tiled the entrance. They’ve put up the tape… There’s been no activity there for about a week and a half to two weeks now; nobody’s working,» said the resident.

Olena Tuova, head of the Department of Architectural and Construction Control at Mykolaiv City Council, commented that the inspection had been divided into two parts. Without approval from the Ministry of Infrastructure, they were able to check compliance with accessibility requirements. After all, steps had been built, the area was not fenced off and there is a dangerous drop in level.

«We carried out the inspection without the Ministry’s approval on the basis of paragraph 11 of Resolution No. 303: this paragraph states that accessibility for people with reduced mobility can be checked without the Ministry’s approval. We noted the absence of a ramp, the steps with uneven heights, and the lack of fencing, all of which created hazardous conditions for members of the public. For example, when the lights are switched off in the evening — and as this is right next to the main street — there is no barrier, so a person could fall and injure themselves,» noted Olena Tuova.

She clarified that the barrier must be constructed in accordance with national building regulations on accessibility: there must be handrails of a specific length, rounded at the ends. Also, the change in level must be marked with yellow tape so that people, including those with visual impairments, can see the obstacle.

This is what the entrance to the basement looked like on 14 July. Photo: Marina Dyachuk This is what the entrance to the basement looked like on 14 August. Photo: NikVesti

On 13 August, as Olena Tuova noted, the developers were served with official documents, a report and an order, and a ruling will be issued in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences.

Regarding the unauthorised construction, the State Architectural and Construction Control Authority has referred the matter to the ministry.

«As part of the accessibility assessment, we were unable to verify whether the construction was unauthorised. This requires approval. We have referred the matter to the Ministry; it has now been about three weeks — there has been no response as yet. We are awaiting a reply,» added Olena Tuova.

If the Ministry grants approval, the unauthorised construction will be investigated specifically: whether the steps were already in place or were added later, whether construction work was carried out, and whether project documentation and permits were required for this.

As a reminder, in October 2019, unknown individuals dug a tunnel near the «Merx» furniture shop on Spaska Street, causing the tarmac to collapse. According to the owners, the collapse next to their shop occurred in the morning. CCTV cameras recorded the unknown individuals digging a tunnel and removing the supporting structures.

Subsequently, in December 2019, another tunnel was dug near the shop on Spaska Street to create an entrance to the premises. Construction work was halted after the police were called.