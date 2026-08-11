Boreholes were surveyed to assess groundwater reserves in communities near the front line in the Mykolaiv region

Well surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

Experts have surveyed 100 artesian wells that supply water to 10 frontline communities in southern Ukraine. The survey covered 98 wells in the Kherson region and two in the Mykolaiv region.

The non-governmental organisation «Southern Development Strategy» announced the completion of the latest phase of fieldwork.

The research was carried out, in particular, to assess the condition of groundwater and the potential for its future use in supplying water to communities.

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Experts carried out comprehensive hydrogeological surveys at 86 boreholes and test pumping at a further 14. A full range of works was carried out at two sites.

During the investigations, water levels were measured both at rest and during pumping. Key water quality indicators were also checked on site — acidity (pH), temperature, total hardness and electrical conductivity, which allows for an assessment of its mineralisation.

According to Tetiana Redko, a hydrogeologist at «Southern Development Strategy», following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station, groundwater has become one of the key sources of drinking water supply for communities in southern Ukraine.

«The loss of the reservoir has altered the recharge regime of the aquifers and led to a redistribution of groundwater flows. At the same time, the load on artesian wells has increased significantly. This is precisely why they require constant monitoring to detect changes in a timely manner and ensure a reliable water supply for communities,» she noted.

Well surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

Well surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

Well surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

Before the full-scale war, Tetiana Redko worked as chief geologist at coal mines in the Donetsk region. She is now using her more than 30 years’ experience to study groundwater and assist communities in southern Ukraine.

The data collected during the surveys is to be used to set up a continuous monitoring system. In particular, based on the information obtained, 50 sensors are to be installed to track changes in groundwater levels in real time.

This will enable communities to identify changes in aquifers in a timely manner, plan the use of water reserves and respond to potential risks to the water supply.

Well surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

In addition, the data collected is to be incorporated into an international database and a global map of boreholes.

The well surveys are being carried out as part of the «Dignity and Resilience of Frontline Communities» project, which is being implemented by the Southern Development Strategy in partnership with UNICEF Ukraine.

Well surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

It should be noted that, according to the regional report on the state of the environment in the Mykolaiv region, the estimated groundwater reserves of the main aquifers within the region were first determined in 1971 and revised in 1983.

However, since the assessment of these estimated resources, the anthropogenic pressure on the geological environment has changed dramatically, leading to a reduction in, and in some cases the complete loss of, areas with mineralisation of up to 1.5 g/dm³.

«Fresh groundwater (with a salinity of up to 1.0 g/dm³) is found: in the north-western part of the Mykolaiv region, specifically in the contact zone between the Ukrainian Fractured Water Basin and the Black Sea Artesian Basin in the valley of the Southern Bug River near the towns of Voznesensk and Nova Odesa (the Voznesensk and Nova Odesa groundwater deposits)», the document states.

In terms of the volume of explored reserves of drinking-quality groundwater, the Mykolaiv region has the lowest reserves in Ukraine.

Therefore, as previously reported, there are currently proposals in the region to launch a pilot project for an in-depth study of groundwater, to draw up a groundwater map, and to refer the matter to the Cabinet of Ministers.

It should also be noted that the fate of the lake in Lisky Park, which is gradually drying up, depends on the condition of the groundwater. Read more about this in the article by NikVesti: Sewage discharges into the lake and a climate change indicator in Mykolaiv: the current state of Lisky Park