 Boreholes were surveyed to assess groundwater reserves in communities near the front line in the Mykolaiv region

  • Tuesday

    11 August, 2026

  • 33.6°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 11 August , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 33.6° Mainly clear

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Society 11:43, 11 August, 2026

Boreholes were surveyed to assess groundwater reserves in communities near the front line in the Mykolaiv region

Дослідження свердловин. Фото: Південна стратегія розвитку Southern Development StrategyWell surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

Experts have surveyed 100 artesian wells that supply water to 10 frontline communities in southern Ukraine. The survey covered 98 wells in the Kherson region and two in the Mykolaiv region.

The non-governmental organisation «Southern Development Strategy» announced the completion of the latest phase of fieldwork.

The research was carried out, in particular, to assess the condition of groundwater and the potential for its future use in supplying water to communities.

i Support those who keep the city informed every day

Club NikVesti — a place where the reader and the editorial team are on the same side.

Members have access to a private chat, an exclusive newsletter with behind-the-scenes stories from journalists, see the news earlier, and influence the changes.

Join us. Together we keep the city bright

by phone
by card
lock icon Secure payment

The recipient of donations is the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” (EDRPOU 45160758). By making a donation, you confirm that the amount is non-refundable and may be used by the NGO to implement its statutory activities, including supporting independent journalism and creating socially significant content. Public offer.

Experts carried out comprehensive hydrogeological surveys at 86 boreholes and test pumping at a further 14. A full range of works was carried out at two sites.

During the investigations, water levels were measured both at rest and during pumping. Key water quality indicators were also checked on site — acidity (pH), temperature, total hardness and electrical conductivity, which allows for an assessment of its mineralisation.

According to Tetiana Redko, a hydrogeologist at «Southern Development Strategy», following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station, groundwater has become one of the key sources of drinking water supply for communities in southern Ukraine.

«The loss of the reservoir has altered the recharge regime of the aquifers and led to a redistribution of groundwater flows. At the same time, the load on artesian wells has increased significantly. This is precisely why they require constant monitoring to detect changes in a timely manner and ensure a reliable water supply for communities,» she noted.

Дослідження свердловин. Фото: Південна стратегія розвитку Southern Development StrategyWell surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy
Дослідження свердловин. Фото: Південна стратегія розвитку Southern Development StrategyWell surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy
Дослідження свердловин. Фото: Південна стратегія розвитку Southern Development StrategyWell surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

Before the full-scale war, Tetiana Redko worked as chief geologist at coal mines in the Donetsk region. She is now using her more than 30 years’ experience to study groundwater and assist communities in southern Ukraine.

The data collected during the surveys is to be used to set up a continuous monitoring system. In particular, based on the information obtained, 50 sensors are to be installed to track changes in groundwater levels in real time.

This will enable communities to identify changes in aquifers in a timely manner, plan the use of water reserves and respond to potential risks to the water supply.

Дослідження свердловин. Фото: Південна стратегія розвитку Southern Development StrategyWell surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

In addition, the data collected is to be incorporated into an international database and a global map of boreholes.

The well surveys are being carried out as part of the «Dignity and Resilience of Frontline Communities» project, which is being implemented by the Southern Development Strategy in partnership with UNICEF Ukraine.

Дослідження свердловин. Фото: Південна стратегія розвитку Southern Development StrategyWell surveys. Photo: Southern Development Strategy

It should be noted that, according to the regional report on the state of the environment in the Mykolaiv region, the estimated groundwater reserves of the main aquifers within the region were first determined in 1971 and revised in 1983.

However, since the assessment of these estimated resources, the anthropogenic pressure on the geological environment has changed dramatically, leading to a reduction in, and in some cases the complete loss of, areas with mineralisation of up to 1.5 g/dm³.

«Fresh groundwater (with a salinity of up to 1.0 g/dm³) is found: in the north-western part of the Mykolaiv region, specifically in the contact zone between the Ukrainian Fractured Water Basin and the Black Sea Artesian Basin in the valley of the Southern Bug River near the towns of Voznesensk and Nova Odesa (the Voznesensk and Nova Odesa groundwater deposits)», the document states.

In terms of the volume of explored reserves of drinking-quality groundwater, the Mykolaiv region has the lowest reserves in Ukraine.

Therefore, as previously reported, there are currently proposals in the region to launch a pilot project for an in-depth study of groundwater, to draw up a groundwater map, and to refer the matter to the Cabinet of Ministers.

It should also be noted that the fate of the lake in Lisky Park, which is gradually drying up, depends on the condition of the groundwater. Read more about this in the article by NikVesti: Sewage discharges into the lake and a climate change indicator in Mykolaiv: the current state of Lisky Park

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.
partnership
International Media Support

This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

Recent news about: Ecology

Sewage pollution of the lake in «Lisky» Park in Mykolaiv: how the incident ended
Measures totalling nearly ₴29 billion have been planned to clean up the Southern Bug
The Southern Bug River continues to be polluted by discharges from municipal utilities, — the Environmental Inspectorate
Advertising
Read more:
news
Residents of Mykolaiv complained about a mobile shop on the road: the district administration could no longer find it

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Rubbish, damaged structures and a lack of utilities: the unfinished building in Namyv, which the city bought for ₴11 million, is in need of restoration

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
The Mykolaiv Department of Social Protection is to pay ₴4 million for child support services to a non-governmental organisation established a month ago

Julia Lukyanenko
news
They unscrewed the light bulbs and caused damage to property. The Сity Сouncil explained the dilapidated state of the shelter in the centre of Mykolaiv

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
₴80 million was spent on renovating the «Sonechko» nursery school in Kobleve: solar panels are still to be installed

Yuliia Boichenko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Ecology

The Southern Bug River continues to be polluted by discharges from municipal utilities, — the Environmental Inspectorate
Measures totalling nearly ₴29 billion have been planned to clean up the Southern Bug
Sewage pollution of the lake in «Lisky» Park in Mykolaiv: how the incident ended

Mykolaiv City Council has concluded that half a billion is needed to restore 51 schools

4 days ago

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has decided to review the symbols of all towns and villages: new guidelines are being drawn up for local authorities