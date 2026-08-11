«We heard screams and glass shattering», said residents of Mykolaiv, recounting how they survived the night-time drone attack

On the night of 11 August, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type attack drones. As a result of the strike and falling debris, a two-storey residential building was severely damaged — the roof caught fire.

This was reported by a correspondent for NikVesti.

In addition, apartment blocks and an industrial facility were damaged in Mykolaiv, according to the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

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A 75-year-old woman was affected by the attack — she suffered an acute stress reaction. Paramedics treated her at the scene; her condition is currently stable.

One resident of a nearby block of flats said that the blast wave had blown out the windows in her flat. She said that after the explosion, she heard glass shattering and later saw a fire in a neighbouring building.

«There was an explosion during the night. I was woken up by the sound of glass shattering. At first, in a panic, I didn’t realise what had happened. Of course, I didn’t go outside. It was only later that I saw this building had caught fire. We called the fire brigade. Well, it was dark here, of course. Three o’clock — and there was a fire on top of that. And then I fell asleep. I woke up in the morning and got up to clear away the glass,» says the woman.

A two-storey house damaged by Russian shelling. Photo: NikVesti

She also said that in the middle of the night she heard a woman screaming whose house had been hit by a drone.

«There were screams. A woman from that house was screaming: «Help put it out, quick, this house!» And now she’s gone; her relatives have taken her away. They came. It was an ambulance. She was in a state of shock, of course. She was in that house, after all,» recalls the woman.

Another resident of the building, Oleksandr Rulyk, said that during the attack he heard the sound of a drone falling, after which it struck his neighbours’ house.

«Drones were flying around two o’clock in the morning. You could hear the drone diving. And it hit the neighbour’s house. Of course, we were also affected in that our roof was damaged. I wasn’t here at the time; I was at my own home on Potemkinska Street. I was wondering whether it had happened here or not. I came back, and it turned out that, as the neighbours had phoned to say, my daughter’s flat was on fire. I could see our firefighters were already at work here. They were, of course, putting out the fire. I think they arrived promptly, quickly, and did everything they needed to. If it weren’t for them, there would have been even more damage,» says Oleksandr Rulyk.

Oleksandr Rulyk, a resident of the affected building. Screenshot from the video

According to him, as a result of the attack, a significant part of the building’s roof needs repairing. Windows in the neighbouring building were also blown out. He noted that no one was killed or seriously injured during the attack.

«A large part of the roof was damaged. That’s for sure; it’ll probably need replacing. It’ll be good if we get some help. Our neighbours’ windows were also damaged – they were smashed out. Shards of glass flew past our friend’s ear, you could say. Well, that’s the situation. It’s very good that nobody was hurt. There was a woman in the house, of course, but she wasn’t where the shell actually hit. Our neighbour, to put it bluntly, helped her get out,» said Oleksandr Rulyk.

Photo report

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 11 August. Photo: NikVesti

As reported by the State Emergency Service, during this shelling in the Mykolaiv region, dry vegetation and reeds caught fire due to falling munitions and their debris. Forty-one rescue workers and nine specialist vehicles were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attacks.

In addition, police are documenting the aftermath of the night-time drone attack on Mykolaiv and the Snihurivka community. In Mykolaiv, a private house and a block of flats were damaged, whilst in the Snihurivka community, three high-rise blocks, a private house, a shop and a car were damaged.