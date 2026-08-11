In Berezanka, work is set to be completed on the shelter at the nursery school by October: councillors have allocated an additional ₴8 million for the work

Extraordinary 71st session of the Berezan Town Council. Photo courtesy of the Town Council

The Berezanka community plans to complete the construction of a shelter at the «Sonechko» nursery school by October 2026. To this end, at the town council session, councillors allocated funds and approved the revised design and cost estimate documentation required to complete the work and commission the shelter.

The matter was discussed during a meeting of the Berezanka City Council’s Budget Committee and at the council session itself.

During the session, councillors approved the cost estimate documentation, which had been revised following additional work and changes to the requirements for the construction of shelters. The councillors also supported the allocation of 8 million 120 thousand hryvnias for the work.

«We had previously allocated 7 million 200 thousand. We are now allocating an additional 8 million 120 thousand, in accordance with the approval of the cost estimate documentation,» said Iryna Diachenko, head of the town council’s finance department.

Iryna Dyachenko, head of the town council’s finance department. Photo from the town council’s website

The matter was discussed in detail at the budget committee meeting. It was noted that the total cost of the revised project amounts to 72 million 17 thousand hryvnias. According to representatives of the town council, 8 million hryvnias will be sufficient to complete the work required to open the nursery. Specifically, this involves work on reinforcing and installing a reinforced concrete slab over the shelter, as well as the drainage system, ventilation, external staircases and other necessary works.

At the same time, all other works provided for in the revised project can be carried out at a later date. The local authority explained that the project can be implemented in stages, depending on the budgetary constraints.

According to Anastasiia Smoliak, head of the Department of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport at the Berezanka Town Council, part of the work has already been completed — around 44 million hryvnias have been spent on it.

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The revised project includes, in particular, additional work on the installation of plumbing, external water supply and sewerage systems, the connection of a diesel generator, a ventilation shaft and external staircases.

A reinforced concrete slab above the shelter has been specifically provided for. It is intended to serve a protective function and, in the future, to form the basis for the construction of a children’s playground. The project also provides for fencing around the site, rubber surfacing, shade canopies, play structures, swings, balance beams, benches, litter bins and other landscaping features.

According to Anastasiia Smoliak, additional work is required not only for the shelter itself but also to restore the nursery’s grounds, as the children lost a significant portion of their outdoor play areas following the construction of the protective structure.

It was also explained at the committee meeting that revising the documentation took a considerable amount of time due to new building and health and safety requirements. Furthermore, in order to pass the expert assessment, it was necessary to confirm current prices for building materials using commercial quotations.

According to the head of the education department, if the work required to open the shelter is funded, they plan to complete it in October. After that, the necessary inspections and procedures will take place to commission the facility.

«The main thing for us is to finish the work,» said Anastasiia Smoliak.

During the budget committee meeting, the need to set clear deadlines for the contractor to complete the work was also emphasised, in order to prevent further delays to the construction.

It should be recalled that last year, the Berezanka District Hospital completed a major refurbishment of a shelter designed to accommodate 270 people.

Also, in July 2026, the Berezanka community received four modern power stations from German partners, which will be installed in educational establishments.