Residents of Mykolaiv complained about a mobile shop on the road: the district administration could no longer find it

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A resident of Mykolaiv complained about a mobile shop on the road. Photo: Yevhen Naumov

On Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street, 60 (formerly Admiral Makarov Street) in Mykolaiv, a mobile sales van was placed on the road. A resident of Mykolaiv contacted the city authorities to ask whether its installation was lawful. However, by the time officials arrived at the scene, it had already been removed.

Yevhen Naumov posted the enquiry regarding the mobile sales unit in the Contact Centre group on the Mykolaiv City Council’s page.

The Mykolaiv resident asked for information regarding the legality of the mobile kiosk’s placement.

«In the absence of the necessary documents, I request that this structure be removed,» wrote Yevhen Naumov on 3 August.

The following day, 4 August, the trailer was still there. A ‘no parking’ sign was attached to the rear of the trailer, whilst cars were parked behind it.

The trailer was parked on the road, whilst cars were parking behind it. Photo: NikVesti

The trailer was parked on the road, whilst cars were parking behind it. Photo: NikVesti

The trailer was parked on the road, whilst cars were parking behind it. Photo: NikVesti

On 7 August, officials from the Central District administration, who went to the scene to investigate the complaint, could no longer find the trailer there.

On 7 August, officials could no longer find the trailer. Photo: Central District Administration

A debate flared up in the comments section over whether the trailer was causing a nuisance: some said that young people were earning a living there, whilst others argued that it was parked illegally, blocking access to other tenants’ flats in the building.

«Young people are working in the trailer to pay for their accommodation and studies,» wrote Alona.

The author of the post replied that young people also work in the shop in the building. And the temporary structure is affecting that.

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«First, earn enough to buy a permanent premises in the city centre; buy it, expecting a reasonable profit. And then, when your shopfront is blocked by a trailer like that, your tenant’s sales will drop because their shop isn’t visible, and the tenant will move out because of it; only then should you go on about how great the trailer is and how it doesn’t bother anyone,» wrote Yevhen Naumov.

Residents also pointed out that the law must be upheld.

«Stop tolerating corruption and lawlessness. If the paperwork is in order, the trailer won’t go anywhere. If not, then the operation is illegal, which means it must be dismantled,» wrote Nataliia Khrustalova.

As of today, the trailer is no longer at its previous location. Photo: NikVesti

In a comment to NikVesti regarding the placement of temporary structures on roads, Yevhen Polyakov, Director of the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning, noted that trading on roads is prohibited.

«Trading within the boundaries of the road is prohibited. In other words, no lawful trading or business activity can take place within the road’s boundaries in a way that is both lawful and safe,» said Yevhen Poliakov.

It should be noted that residents of Mykolaiv have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that drivers often ignore the solid line and queue up for the McDrive on Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street from the oncoming lane. As a result, traffic jams regularly occur in this area, and other road users are forced to manoeuvre to get round the cars waiting to pull in.

In the spring, a solid line was painted on Mariupolska Street in Mykolaiv, from Tsentralnyi Avenue to Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street. However, drivers still frequently ignore the road markings, drive into the oncoming lane and cause traffic jams.