Mykolaiv is looking for a contractor to renovate a hostel for internally displaced persons: the work has been estimated at nearly ₴8 million

Renovation work is to be carried out at a hostel for internally displaced persons in Mykolaiv: the work is scheduled to be completed by 2027. Photo: NikVesti archive

The Department of Municipal Services in Mykolaiv has announced a tender for the routine repair of a hostel for internally displaced persons in the Zavodskyi district. A potential contractor, Timkrav-Bud LLC, has offered to reduce the price of the works by 300,000 hryvnias and carry them out for 7.7 million hryvnias.

The information was published on the Prozorro public procurement system.

The tender was announced on 23 July. The estimated cost of the works was 7,976,969 hryvnias.

As stated, the department has 5.37 million hryvnias allocated for procurement this year. The works have been split over two years, but they must be completed by 31 March 2027.

The technical specifications provide for work on various floors. In particular, this includes the repair of floors, walls, doors, windows and ceilings; the replacement of electrical wiring; and the installation of light fittings, washbasins, toilets, shower cubicles, hobs, fridges and washing machines.

Renovation of a hostel for displaced persons in Mykolaiv in 2024. Photo: NikVesti archive

Only one contractor submitted a bid — Timkrav-Bud LLC. It offered to carry out the work for 7,675,969 hryvnias. This is 301,000 hryvnias lower than the estimated cost.

According to Youcontrol , the company was registered in November 2024 in Mykolaiv with a share capital of 100,000 hryvnias. The company’s founder is Yurii Kravchenko.

As of 13 August, no final decision on the procurement has been made.

It should be recalled that in early 2024, a hostel for internally displaced persons was being renovated in the Zavodskyi district of Mykolaiv. The work was funded by the International Organisation for Migration. However, no specific figures were given. It was expected that the hostel would be able to accommodate 200 people.