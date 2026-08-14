 Residents of Mykolaiv are complaining about a pharmacy in the city centre, near which syringes are being found

  • Friday

    14 August, 2026

  • 26.6°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 14 August , 2026 Friday

  • Mykolaiv • 26.6° Mainly clear

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Main News Society 15:27, 14 August, 2026

Residents of Mykolaiv are complaining about a pharmacy in the city centre, near which syringes are being found

Миколаївці скаржаться на аптеку в центрі міста, біля якої знаходять шприци. Фото надіслані читачами NikVestiResidents of Mykolaiv are complaining about a pharmacy in the city centre, near which syringes are being found. Photos sent in by readers of NikVesti

Residents of blocks of flats in Mykolaiv are complaining about a pharmacy where, they say, various drugs are being sold to drug addicts. According to residents, used syringes have been found on several occasions in the courtyards next to the pharmacy.

A reader named Tetiana reported this to the media outlet NikVesti, having contacted the editorial team with a complaint about the «Sotsfarm» pharmacy at 24 Tsentralnyi Avenue.

People claim that used syringes and needles, some with traces of blood, have been found on the premises on multiple occasions.

«This pharmacy sells narcotic drugs, and after leaving the premises, customers go into the courtyard situated between two residential blocks, where children play and a nursery is located,» residents complain.

Миколаївці скаржаться на аптеку в центрі міста, біля якої знаходять шприци. Фото надіслані читачами NikVestiResidents of Mykolaiv are complaining about a pharmacy in the city centre near which syringes are being found. Photos sent in by readers of NikVesti

According to residents, they have approached the city authorities, but the problem has still not been resolved. People are asking for the possibility of relocating the pharmacy to another site to be considered, as they fear for the safety of children and other residents.

«On numerous occasions, children have come across used syringes and needles with traces of blood on them. Residents have lodged complaints with the city council, but have received no response; they are asking for this pharmacy to be moved to another location where it will not pose a threat to people,» said Tetiana.

Миколаївці скаржаться на аптеку в центрі міста, біля якої знаходять шприци. Фото надіслані читачами NikVestiResidents of Mykolaiv are complaining about a pharmacy in the city centre, near which syringes are being found. Photos sent in by readers of NikVesti
Миколаївці скаржаться на аптеку в центрі міста, біля якої знаходять шприци. Фото надіслані читачами NikVestiMykolaiv residents are complaining about a pharmacy in the city centre, near which syringes are being found. Photos sent in by readers of NikVesti

This is not the first time residents of Mykolaiv have complained about such pharmacies. Previously, residents had drawn attention to a similar situation near a pharmacy on 3rd Slobidska Street.

Following widespread complaints from residents, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych instructed the head of the city’s health department, Iryna Shamrai, to investigate the situation and ascertain the criteria used in Mykolaiv to determine the locations of pharmacies participating in the state programme and selling substitution maintenance therapy (SMT) drugs to people with drug dependence.

In turn, Iryna Shamray explained that in Mykolaiv, such medicines are dispensed only at two municipal healthcare facilities under the authority of the city council.

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According to her, patients receive the medicines exclusively on a doctor’s prescription and under medical supervision. Meanwhile, pharmacies in Mykolaiv and the region do not dispense SMT medicines and do not participate in this programme.

Oleksandr Sienkevych therefore instructed the police to investigate the pharmacies about which residents have complained due to gatherings of people whom they suspect of using drugs.

At present, NikVesti has contacted the Mykolaiv Regional Directorate of the National Police regarding the results of the inspection of the pharmacies about which residents have complained.

As a reminder, a large group of drug traffickers was dismantled in the Mykolaiv region. They were manufacturing and selling amphetamine, alpha-PVP and mephedrone in special underground laboratories. The drugs were handed over to buyers via hiding places or by post.

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.
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International Media Support

This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

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