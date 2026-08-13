 The Regional Military Administration does not know when work on the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2 in Mykolaiv will resume

  • Thursday

    13 August, 2026

  • 20.5°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 13 August , 2026 Thursday

  • Mykolaiv • 20.5° Mainly clear

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 12:47, 13 August, 2026

The Regional Military Administration does not know when work on the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2 in Mykolaiv will resume

Роботи з реставрації історичного фасаду гімназії №2 у Миколаєві, 2024 рік, фото «NikVesti»Restoration work on the historic façade of Gymnasium №2 in Mykolaiv, 2024, photo by NikVesti

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration does not know when the reconstruction of Mykolaiv Gymnasium №2 will resume.

This is reported in the article by NikVesti entitled «Reconstruction of the gymnasium in the centre of Mykolaiv has been put on hold. Why has the funding run out?».

The reason is not just a lack of funds, said Andrii Hreits, director of the Regional Military Administration’s Department of Architecture. According to him, in order to be eligible for state funding, the project must be included in the Unified Portfolio of Public Investments. The city authorities are currently working on this.

Advertising

«It is impossible to say with 100 per cent certainty whether funding will be available this year or not. Now, in the third quarter, the city must include the gymnasium in the list of public investment projects. If the project is included in the portfolio, it will become a priority for the state, and then we will again request funds to continue the work,» he explained.

The administration adds that Gymnasium №2 is not the only project to find itself in this situation.

«Last year, the state assured us that the fund would be financed in 2026. But that did not happen. It is now empty, and this project is not the only one that has not received funding. “Unfortunately, nothing at all has been allocated across the whole of Ukraine, because this fund is empty. Whether the situation will change next year will become clear in the autumn, when the state budget is drawn up,» said Andrii Hreits.

It should be recalled that in Mykolaiv, the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2, which was damaged by shelling, has been halted because there were no funds in the 2026 state budget to complete the work.

At the same time, Mykolaiv’s budget lacks the funds to complete the restoration of the school. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych hopes that the new government, which includes former Regional State Administration head Vitalii Kim, will help secure the necessary funding.

Restoration of Gymnasium №2

The issue of restoring Gymnasium №2 had been raised even before the full-scale invasion. In March 2021, the gymnasium building was declared structurally unsafe. A petition was then launched on the city council’s website calling for the gymnasium to be kept in a functional state, which was supported by over a thousand residents. Two days later, Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, stated that the regional authorities were ready to cooperate with the city authorities on the restoration of Gymnasium №2.

In May 2021, Oleksandr Pozdniakov, head of the capital construction department at Mykolaiv City Council, reported that two companies had responded to a commercial tender to assess the gymnasium’s structural safety. It turned out that only part of the roof was in a state of disrepair, and there was no threat to teaching activities. The library and museum were then ‘relocated’ from that wing of the school.

Later, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, announced that minor repairs were planned for Gymnasium №2 by the end of 2021, whilst major works would be postponed for the time being.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the school has endured four enemy shelling incidents. The first occurred in April 2022. The building was damaged by the use of cluster munitions.

Consequently, the restoration of the school was included among the four sites in the Mykolaiv region for which the government has allocated 1.2 billion hryvnias for reconstruction in 2024. Of this sum, 149.5 million hryvnias from the state budget has been allocated for the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2.

In July 2023, the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration commissioned a design, and subsequently launched a tender for the restoration of the building, which was won by the company «Zhytloproombud-8» with a bid of 145.5 million hryvnias. The contractor was due to complete the work by 31 December 2024, including the fitting out of a shelter and the restoration of the building following shelling. However, the contractor failed to complete the work on time, and it was postponed until 2025.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: Education

The Mykolaiv Department of Social Protection is to pay ₴4 million for child support services to a non-governmental organisation established a month ago
Mykolaiv announces ₴135.5 million tender to provide school meals
Failed to provide evidence of experience: auditors uncovered irregularities at a civil society organisation that was due to receive ₴4 million for child support services in Mykolaiv
Advertising
Read more:
news
Mykolaiv is looking for a contractor to renovate a hostel for internally displaced persons: the work has been estimated at nearly ₴8 million

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Art, sport and music: hundreds of people celebrated Youth Day at 8 Prychal* in Mykolaiv

Mariia Khamitsevych
news
From unauthorised rubbish dumps to road repairs and tree felling: ₴5.8 million has been reallocated in Mykolaiv’s Central District

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
Falko on small-scale privatisation in Mykolaiv

Julia Lukyanenko
news
A Kyiv judge has referred the matter to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the unlawful use of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence in the Mykolaiv region

Alisa Melikadamian
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Education

Failed to provide evidence of experience: auditors uncovered irregularities at a civil society organisation that was due to receive ₴4 million for child support services in Mykolaiv
Mykolaiv announces ₴135.5 million tender to provide school meals
The Mykolaiv Department of Social Protection is to pay ₴4 million for child support services to a non-governmental organisation established a month ago

Mykolaiv City Council has concluded that half a billion is needed to restore 51 schools

6 days ago

Measures totalling nearly ₴29 billion have been planned to clean up the Southern Bug