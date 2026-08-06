 No funds in Mykolaiv’s budget to complete the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2: Sienkevych is counting on assistance from the new government

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    6 August, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 6 August , 2026 Thursday

  • Mykolaiv • 36.7° Partly cloudy

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Main News Municipality 8:30, 06 August, 2026

No funds in Mykolaiv’s budget to complete the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2: Sienkevych is counting on assistance from the new government

There are no funds in Mykolaiv’s budget to commission the work needed to complete the restoration of Gymnasium №2. The mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, hopes that the new government — which includes the former head of the Regional State Administration, Vitalii Kim — will help secure the necessary funding.

Oleksandr Sienkevych made these remarks in a comment to NikVesti.

«This project is being carried out using state grant funding; I am aware that work has been halted due to a lack of funding. The city budget is also facing major problems at present, which is why we will once again be appealing to the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funds. We are waiting for funds from the state,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

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The mayor noted that the city authorities plan to approach the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development with a request to assist in funding the project.

«I think that now, following the upheaval (referring to the change of government, — note), we will approach the Ministry of Communities and Territories to resume funding for this school, as we would like to see it completed,» he added.

Furthermore, the city is not counting on donor funding for this matter, as international partners are primarily channelling funds towards addressing the consequences of Russian shelling, rather than towards new construction or large-scale reconstruction.

«In fact, funding has already been allocated. And if any donor funds are being channelled, it is only for repairs following shelling, not for construction. I think the new Cabinet of Ministers will begin its work, and we have a chance to apply for and receive funding, as we have a minister who is deeply involved in this issue. I am referring to Vitalii Kim,» the mayor noted.

It should be recalled that the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2, which was damaged by shelling, has been halted because no funds were allocated in the 2026 state budget to complete the work. NikVesti reported this, citing data from the Prozorro public procurement system.

«It has survived four shelling incidents: What is the fate of the historic Gymnasium №2 building in the centre of Mykolaiv?»

Restoration of Gymnasium №2

The issue of restoring Gymnasium №2 had been raised even before the full-scale invasion. In March 2021, the gymnasium building was declared structurally unsafe. A petition was then launched on the city council’s website calling for the gymnasium to be kept in a functional state, which was supported by over a thousand residents. Two days later, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, stated that the regional authorities were ready to cooperate with the city authorities on the restoration of Gymnasium №2.

In May 2021, Oleksandr Pozdniakov, head of the capital construction department at Mykolaiv City Council, reported that two companies had responded to a commercial tender to assess the gymnasium’s structural safety. It turned out that only part of the roof was in a state of disrepair, and there was no threat to teaching activities. The library and museum were then ‘relocated’ from that wing of the school.

Later, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, announced that they planned to carry out routine repairs at Gymnasium №2 by the end of 2021, whilst major works would be postponed for the time being.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the school has endured four enemy shelling incidents. The first occurred in April 2022. The building was damaged by the use of cluster munitions.

Consequently, the restoration of the school was included among the four sites in the Mykolaiv region for which the government has allocated 1.2 billion hryvnias for reconstruction in 2024. Of this sum, 149.5 million hryvnias from the state budget has been allocated for the reconstruction of Gymnasium №2.

In July 2023, the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration commissioned a design, and subsequently launched a tender for the restoration of the building, which was won by the company «Zhytloproombud-8» with a bid of 145.5 million hryvnias. The contractor was due to complete the work by 31 December 2024, including the fitting out of a shelter and the restoration of the building following shelling. However, the work was not completed on time and has been postponed until 2025.

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Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.

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