The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration is seeking a contractor to carry out quality checks on road repairs in the Mykolaiv region for ₴816,000

Road repairs in the Mykolaiv region, archive photo from ‘NikVesti’

The state-owned enterprise «Mykolaiv Region Local Roads Agency» has announced a tender worth 816,700 hryvnias for engineering and technical support for the operational maintenance of local roads in the region.

This is according to data from the Prozorro system, as reported by NikVesti.

This does not involve road repairs, but rather the supervision and technical support of operational maintenance works. The contractor must ensure that the works are carried out in accordance with the project documentation, building regulations and the terms of the contract.

The services will be provided until 1 July 2027. The estimated cost of the contract is 816,666 hryvnias.

According to the technical documentation, the engineering and technical support will cover 3,316.3 kilometres of local roads in all districts of the Mykolaiv region — Bashtanka, Voznesensk, Mykolaiv and Pervomaisk. The list includes both roads connecting settlements and access roads to villages, towns, tourist areas and other settlements in the region.

As a reminder, the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region is seeking a contractor for the major repair of a section of the H-24 «Blahovishchenske — Mykolaiv» national road, which runs through Voznesensk. The estimated cost of the contract is 2 billion 66 million hryvnias.