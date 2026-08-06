 A UNOPS forum was held in Mykolaiv: local businesses were shown how to take part in international tenders

  • Thursday

    6 August, 2026

  • 36.7°
    Partly cloudy

    Mykolaiv

  • 6 August , 2026 Thursday

  • Mykolaiv • 36.7° Partly cloudy

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Main News Municipality 10:17, 06 August, 2026

A UNOPS forum was held in Mykolaiv: local businesses were shown how to take part in international tenders

У Миколаєві відбувся Форум «Можливості ЮНОПС в Україні 2026». Фото: ЮНОПСThe ‘UNOPS Opportunities in Ukraine 2026’ Forum took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: UNOPS

The «UNOPS Opportunities in Ukraine 2026» Forum took place in Mykolaiv. Local entrepreneurs were told how to take part in international tenders and get involved in reconstruction projects funded by international partners.

This was reported by a correspondent for NikVesti.

During the forum, participants were explained how UNOPS and UN procurement systems work, what requirements are set for tenderers, and how to submit applications correctly via electronic platforms.

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The second part of the event was practical — entrepreneurs, together with specialists, registered on the system and practised submitting bids for a mock tender.

«We want you to know more about the opportunities to take part in our tenders. We’ll show you how to take part in a tender, how to apply, and literally which buttons to press in the system to submit your bid,» said UNOPS representatives.

Jakob Torild Hansen, Head of the Danish Embassy’s Office in Mykolaiv, emphasised that Denmark is interested not only in funding the city’s reconstruction, but also in ensuring that local businesses are actively involved in the implementation of the projects.

«Our vision is this: these are our funds, but the reconstruction of Mykolaiv must take place with the active participation of Mykolaiv’s business community,» said Jakob Torild Hansen.

During the event, participants also learnt more about UNOPS projects in Ukraine, the principles of sustainable development, and integrity requirements and fraud prevention in international procurement.

У Миколаєві відбувся Форум «Можливості ЮНОПС в Україні 2026». Фото: «NikVesti»The ‘UNOPS Opportunities in Ukraine 2026’ Forum took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: ‘NikVesti’
У Миколаєві відбувся Форум «Можливості ЮНОПС в Україні 2026». Фото: «NikVesti»The ‘UNOPS Opportunities in Ukraine 2026’ Forum took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: ‘NikVesti’
У Миколаєві відбувся Форум «Можливості ЮНОПС в Україні 2026». Фото: «NikVesti»The ‘UNOPS Opportunities in Ukraine 2026’ Forum took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: ‘NikVesti’
У Миколаєві відбувся Форум «Можливості ЮНОПС в Україні 2026». Фото: «NikVesti»The «UNOPS Opportunities in Ukraine 2026» Forum took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

See also the article by NikVesti entitled «Reconstruction outside Prozorro: how transparent are international tenders for Mykolaiv?».

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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