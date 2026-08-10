₴80 million was spent on renovating the «Sonechko» nursery school in Kobleve: solar panels are still to be installed

The «Sonechko» nursery in Kobleve, photo: the nursery’s Facebook page

A total of 81 million 687 thousand hryvnias was spent on the refurbishment of the «Sonechko» nursery in Kobleve. Over 61.6 million hryvnias of this sum was allocated after the full-scale invasion had begun.

This was reported to NikVesti by the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

By 24 February 2022, 20 million 728 hryvnias had been spent on renovating the facility. The work was carried out under the «Great Construction» programme.

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Following the start of the full-scale war, a further 61 million 686 thousand hryvnias were allocated for the kindergarten’s reconstruction. Of this, 40.1 million hryvnias were allocated from the state budget, 5 million hryvnias from the regional budget, and the remainder was funded from the local budget.

The Regional State Administration noted that during the refurbishment, a new hipped roof was installed on the building, the façade was insulated, a shelter was built, the utility networks and services were replaced, the premises were redesigned and refurbished in line with modern requirements for pre-school education establishments, and the grounds were landscaped.

At the same time, the facility is continuing to be modernised — a tender has now been announced for 2.6 million hryvnias to install a hot water supply system using autonomous sources — solar vacuum collectors.

The estimated cost of the procurement is 2,626,645 hryvnias, with funding to be provided from the local budget.

Tender bids are currently being accepted, with the deadline set for 12 August. The contractor must complete the work by 21 December 2026.

As a reminder, at a city council session, a decision was taken to close nursery school №138 in the Balabanivka neighbourhood of the Korabelnyo district of Mykolaiv. The Department of Education states that the facility has not been operational since the start of the full-scale war, and it is impossible to resume educational activities there due to its dilapidated condition and the lack of a shelter. NikVesti visited the nursery and inspected its condition.