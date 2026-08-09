200 places were made available for interns in hospitals across the Mykolaiv region: only 44 graduates took up the posts

Only 44 junior doctors chose Mykolaiv region as their place of employment. Photo: Shupyk National Medical University of Ukraine

Two hundred places had been prepared for medical interns in the Mykolaiv region. However, only 44 graduates chose the region due to various factors, including security concerns.

This was discussed at a meeting of the Mykolaiv Regional Council’s Committee on Social Policy and Healthcare on 7 August, according to NikVesti.

Councillor Andrii Zakusilov noted that even before the war, the region had been facing a shortage of doctors. Now, there are even fewer people willing to go and work in frontline areas, yet the need for doctors remains high.

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The head of the regional health department provided figures on the number of places available for interns.

«This year, we have referred 200 interns to our healthcare facilities for employment in the Mykolaiv region,» replied Iryna Tkachenko, head of the Health Department .

She clarified that an electronic allocation system for medical staff is currently in place. Across Ukraine, the Ministry of Health has offered over 5,000 places to graduates. A total of 2,472 graduates nationwide have chosen to become doctors.

«Of the 200 graduates, 44 have chosen the Mykolaiv region. In other words, young specialists are heading to safer regions. That is the first point. Secondly, they are heading to regions with promising development prospects. And thirdly, to regions offering an average level of pay and social status,» noted Iryna Tkachenko.

She also added that the head of the regional military administration currently has specific KPIs: the average salary of a doctor and that of a registered nurse.

«We are currently working intensively with the heads of healthcare facilities to ensure that we at least maintain the level proposed by the state,» said the head of the regional health department.

Earlier, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration told NikVesti that medical facilities in the Mykolaiv region are short of 480 doctors. The region is most in need of GPs, anaesthetists, general practitioners and paediatricians.