 200 places were made available for interns in hospitals across the Mykolaiv region: only 44 graduates took up the posts

  • Sunday

    9 August, 2026

  • 23.9°
    Overcast

    Mykolaiv

  • 9 August , 2026 Sunday

  • Mykolaiv • 23.9° Overcast

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 20:21, 09 August, 2026

200 places were made available for interns in hospitals across the Mykolaiv region: only 44 graduates took up the posts

Лише 44 інтерни обрали Миколаївщину для працевлаштування. Фото: Національний університет охорони здоров’я України імені ШупикаOnly 44 junior doctors chose Mykolaiv region as their place of employment. Photo: Shupyk National Medical University of Ukraine

Two hundred places had been prepared for medical interns in the Mykolaiv region. However, only 44 graduates chose the region due to various factors, including security concerns.

This was discussed at a meeting of the Mykolaiv Regional Council’s Committee on Social Policy and Healthcare on 7 August, according to NikVesti.

Councillor Andrii Zakusilov noted that even before the war, the region had been facing a shortage of doctors. Now, there are even fewer people willing to go and work in frontline areas, yet the need for doctors remains high.

Advertising

The head of the regional health department provided figures on the number of places available for interns.

«This year, we have referred 200 interns to our healthcare facilities for employment in the Mykolaiv region,» replied Iryna Tkachenko, head of the Health Department .

She clarified that an electronic allocation system for medical staff is currently in place. Across Ukraine, the Ministry of Health has offered over 5,000 places to graduates. A total of 2,472 graduates nationwide have chosen to become doctors.

«Of the 200 graduates, 44 have chosen the Mykolaiv region. In other words, young specialists are heading to safer regions. That is the first point. Secondly, they are heading to regions with promising development prospects. And thirdly, to regions offering an average level of pay and social status,» noted Iryna Tkachenko.

She also added that the head of the regional military administration currently has specific KPIs: the average salary of a doctor and that of a registered nurse.

«We are currently working intensively with the heads of healthcare facilities to ensure that we at least maintain the level proposed by the state,» said the head of the regional health department.

Earlier, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration told NikVesti that medical facilities in the Mykolaiv region are short of 480 doctors. The region is most in need of GPs, anaesthetists, general practitioners and paediatricians.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

Recent news about: Medicine

New lifts worth ₴3.2 million are to be purchased for the veterans’ hospital in Mykolaiv
City Сouncil has explained why only two hospitals in Mykolaiv are currently admitting stroke patients
Only 6,000 people aged 40 and over have undergone a free health check-up in Mykolaiv: many were found to have undiagnosed conditions
Advertising
Read more:
news
From «Pirates of the Caribbean» to the school shipbuilding workshop: how a teacher and their pupils are building model ships in Mykolaiv

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Sienkevych has ordered first-aid training for municipal services in the event of Russian attacks

Julia Lukyanenko
news
The number of non-operational CCTV cameras in Mykolaiv has fallen by almost half

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Ombudsman: Most human rights complaints in Mykolaiv Region come from families of POWs and missing persons

Darina Melnychuk
news
26 reports were issued in July against homeowners’ associations in Mykolaiv and management companies for failing to mow the grass

Darina Melnychuk
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Medicine

Only 6,000 people aged 40 and over have undergone a free health check-up in Mykolaiv: many were found to have undiagnosed conditions
City Сouncil has explained why only two hospitals in Mykolaiv are currently admitting stroke patients
New lifts worth ₴3.2 million are to be purchased for the veterans’ hospital in Mykolaiv

Mykolaiv City Council has concluded that half a billion is needed to restore 51 schools

2 days ago

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has decided to review the symbols of all towns and villages: new guidelines are being drawn up for local authorities