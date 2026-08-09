The number of non-operational CCTV cameras in Mykolaiv has fallen by almost half

124 CCTV cameras are not working in Mykolaiv. Illustrative photo: thenewportbuzz.com

The «Safe City» system in Mykolaiv comprises a total of 701 CCTV cameras. The number of cameras that are not working has almost halved. There are now 124 of them.

This was revealed during a staff meeting at Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

Dmytro Kanarskyi, head of the Department of Standardisation and E-Governance Implementation at Mykolaiv City Council, stated that there are a total of 701 CCTV cameras in the system.

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«We have a total of 701 cameras in the system. At present, 124 are not working. Unfortunately, two of our cameras are not transmitting their coordinates. All our robotic cameras are operational. In other words, the figures have improved slightly,» said Dmytro Kanarskyi.

Deputy Mayor Vitalii Lukov commented that the figures had improved significantly, as previously almost twice as many cameras were not working.

«Almost twice as many; that is, 226 were not providing video surveillance, whereas now there are 124. So that’s an improvement of 100 cameras, which is significant,» noted the deputy mayor.

As a reminder, there is a proposal in Mykolaiv to expand the list of traffic offences that can be automatically recorded by traffic cameras. In addition to speeding, they may begin to record vehicles crossing stop lines and driving in public transport lanes.