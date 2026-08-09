 The number of non-operational CCTV cameras in Mykolaiv has fallen by almost half

  • Sunday

    9 August, 2026

  • 28.8°
    Overcast

    Mykolaiv

  • 9 August , 2026 Sunday

  • Mykolaiv • 28.8° Overcast

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 7:37, 09 August, 2026

The number of non-operational CCTV cameras in Mykolaiv has fallen by almost half

У Миколаєві не працює 124 камери відеоспостереження. Ілюстративне фото thenewportbuzz.com124 CCTV cameras are not working in Mykolaiv. Illustrative photo: thenewportbuzz.com

The «Safe City» system in Mykolaiv comprises a total of 701 CCTV cameras. The number of cameras that are not working has almost halved. There are now 124 of them.

This was revealed during a staff meeting at Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

Dmytro Kanarskyi, head of the Department of Standardisation and E-Governance Implementation at Mykolaiv City Council, stated that there are a total of 701 CCTV cameras in the system.

Advertising

«We have a total of 701 cameras in the system. At present, 124 are not working. Unfortunately, two of our cameras are not transmitting their coordinates. All our robotic cameras are operational. In other words, the figures have improved slightly,» said Dmytro Kanarskyi.

Deputy Mayor Vitalii Lukov commented that the figures had improved significantly, as previously almost twice as many cameras were not working.

«Almost twice as many; that is, 226 were not providing video surveillance, whereas now there are 124. So that’s an improvement of 100 cameras, which is significant,» noted the deputy mayor.

As a reminder, there is a proposal in Mykolaiv to expand the list of traffic offences that can be automatically recorded by traffic cameras. In addition to speeding, they may begin to record vehicles crossing stop lines and driving in public transport lanes.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

Recent news about: Safe City

Some CCTV cameras are not working during power outages in Mykolaiv
Almost a third of the cameras in the «Safe City» system in Mykolaiv are operating without recording
Mykolaiv’s budget lacks the funds for «Safe City»: expenditure will be spread over three years
Advertising
Read more:
news
Ombudsman: Most human rights complaints in Mykolaiv Region come from families of POWs and missing persons

Darina Melnychuk
news
26 reports were issued in July against homeowners’ associations in Mykolaiv and management companies for failing to mow the grass

Darina Melnychuk
news
The Housing and Communal Services Department in Mykolaiv plans to start resurfacing 6th Slobidska Street next week

Alisa Melikadamian
news
Major refurbishment of the roof at Hospital №1 in Mykolaiv: the total cost exceeded ₴22 million

Julia Lukyanenko
news
A rest room for military personnel is open at Mykolaiv bus station: volunteers are seeking help with manning shifts

Julia Lukyanenko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Safe City

Mykolaiv’s budget lacks the funds for «Safe City»: expenditure will be spread over three years
Almost a third of the cameras in the «Safe City» system in Mykolaiv are operating without recording
Some CCTV cameras are not working during power outages in Mykolaiv

Mykolaiv City Council has concluded that half a billion is needed to restore 51 schools

8 days ago

The Regional Military Administration explained how people ended up on the closed beach in Kobleve