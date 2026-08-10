 They unscrewed the light bulbs and caused damage to property. The Сity Сouncil explained the dilapidated state of the shelter in the centre of Mykolaiv

  • Monday

    10 August, 2026

  • 32°
    Overcast

    Mykolaiv

  • 10 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 32° Overcast

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 13:51, 10 August, 2026

They unscrewed the light bulbs and caused damage to property. The Сity Сouncil explained the dilapidated state of the shelter in the centre of Mykolaiv

У Миколаєві поскаржилися на укриття без світла. Ілюстративне фото NikVestiResidents of Mykolaiv have complained about a bus shelter with no lighting. Illustrative photo: NikVesti

Residents of Mykolaiv have complained about a dilapidated shelter on Tsentralnyi Avenue, which has no lighting or seating. The city council explained that the lights in the shelter had been damaged and stolen by unknown individuals, who had also vandalised some of the property.

This was reported by Mykolaiv City Council in response to an enquiry from NikVesti.

In July, in the Facebook group «Contact Centre» run by the Mykolaiv City Council, residents complained about the condition of shelter №52477 at 69 Tsentralnyi Avenue. According to Iryna Deoletska, there is no lighting or benches inside the shelter, and the telephone number listed on the information board has not been working for around four months.

«One of the few open shelters in the city is in a state of disrepair. I don’t know who is responsible for these shelters, but someone needs to check their condition, as no one answers the telephone number listed on the notice board. It’s been out of service for four months now. People can’t use the shelter because there’s no light and nothing to sit on. I’m asking for your help in ensuring the shelter is brought up to standard,» wrote the resident.

Стан укриття на проспекті Центральному. Скриншот з відеоThe condition of the shelter on Tsentralnyi Avenue. Screenshot from a video
Стан укриття на проспекті Центральному. Скриншот з відеоThe condition of the shelter on Tsentralnyi Avenue. Screenshot from a video
Стан укриття на проспекті Центральному. Скриншот з відеоThe condition of the shelter on Tsentralnyi Avenue. Screenshot from a video

The shelter is managed by the municipal enterprise «Zakhyst». Mykolaiv City Council reported that routine repairs to the premises were carried out in 2023. At that time, for 128,1 thousand hryvnias, the walls and ceiling of the shelter were cleaned and painted, the plasterwork was repaired, and the floor was cleaned, levelled and painted. The doors were also refurbished and painted.

In 2025, the ventilation system in the shelter was also repaired. The cost of this work amounted to 180,900 hryvnias.

The technical condition of the shelter was last inspected by representatives of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv region on 27 April 2026. During the inspection, it was noted that the necessary fire-fighting equipment and evacuation plans were missing. The entrance to the shelter is not properly adapted for people with disabilities and those with reduced mobility. There are also no spare sets of keys for the doors and no special thermometer for measuring the air temperature.

Advertising

Furthermore, according to the city council, the lighting in the shelter has been damaged and partially stolen.

«When the shelter was first set up, it was equipped with electric lighting. However, as a result of unlawful actions by unidentified individuals, three main light fittings, two emergency light fittings, two fire alarms were stolen, the door to the toilet facilities was damaged, a water pipe and a tap were broken, and electrical wires were torn out,» the letter states.

The municipal utility «Zakhyst» has reported the theft to the police.

At the same time, the utility company has promised to restore the lighting and install benches.

«At present, the company’s staff are carrying out restoration work to repair the power supply system and lighting at the protective structure. No funding has been allocated this year for repair work or for the refurbishment of the protective structure. However, the municipal enterprise «Zakhyst» plans to install folding benches using its own resources. The estimated completion date for this work is 31 October 2026,» the city council stated.

Відповідь Миколаївської мської ради на запит NikVestiResponse from Mykolaiv City Council to a query from NikVesti
Відповідь Миколаївської мської ради на запит NikVestiResponse from the Mykolaiv City Council to a request from NikVesti

It should be recalled that the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, ordered a check on unimpeded access to civil defence facilities after residents complained that shelters were locked during air raid alerts.

It was also reported that 840 mobile shelters will be installed in frontline communities across Ukraine. The total cost of the project has been estimated at 1.4 billion hryvnias. This issue was discussed during congressional hearings at the Office of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

Read also: «Why do Mykolaiv residents not use shelters: a survey by NikVesti».

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.
partnership
International Media Support

This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

Recent news about: Shelters

Parents are asking for a shelter to be set up for the «Children’s Creative Academy» in Mykolaiv: the city council has begun looking into the matter
Sienkevych ordered an investigation into access to shelters following complaints from residents
Major refurbishment of the roof at Hospital №1 in Mykolaiv: the total cost exceeded ₴22 million
Advertising
Read more:
news
₴80 million was spent on renovating the «Sonechko» nursery school in Kobleve: solar panels are still to be installed

Yuliia Boichenko
news
A member of the Mykolaiv Regional Council spoke out about problems caused by the Ministry of Health’s new rules

Alina Kvitko
news
The unfinished building of the Varvarivka Lyceum still has no roof

Yuliia Boichenko
news
200 places were made available for interns in hospitals across the Mykolaiv region: only 44 graduates took up the posts

Julia Lukyanenko
news
From «Pirates of the Caribbean» to the school shipbuilding workshop: how a teacher and their pupils are building model ships in Mykolaiv

Julia Lukyanenko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Shelters

Major refurbishment of the roof at Hospital №1 in Mykolaiv: the total cost exceeded ₴22 million
Sienkevych ordered an investigation into access to shelters following complaints from residents
Parents are asking for a shelter to be set up for the «Children’s Creative Academy» in Mykolaiv: the city council has begun looking into the matter

Mykolaiv City Council has concluded that half a billion is needed to restore 51 schools

3 days ago

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has decided to review the symbols of all towns and villages: new guidelines are being drawn up for local authorities