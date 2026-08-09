Sienkevych has ordered first-aid training for municipal services in the event of Russian attacks

Oleksandr Sienkevych proposed organising courses on how to provide first aid following attacks. Screenshot from a video by NikVesti

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has instructed the heads of municipal services and various departments to conduct brief training sessions on how to respond following Russian attacks. In particular, on how to provide first aid correctly if there are casualties.

The mayor made these remarks during a staff meeting at Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

According to the mayor, the strikes on the city have shown that not everyone is prepared for them.

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«These latest strikes have shown that not everyone here is prepared; we’ve all let our guard down a little. That is, we’ve had the 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th years, and now in the 26th, the war has, as they say, started to get closer,» said the mayor.

He instructed the heads of departments to organise short courses on how to behave in the event of a strike, in particular on how to administer first aid. He also instructed them to check that there are sufficient supplies of medicines.

«First and foremost, people need to have a basic understanding of where to find haemostatic agents, such as tourniquets and dressing materials. If, hypothetically speaking, a Shahed were to crash or strike, we must be prepared for any situation, and everyone must know how to act if one of your colleagues is wounded. This could save your colleagues’ lives,» noted Oleksandr Sienkevych.

The mayor emphasised the importance of training for representatives of district administrations and municipal services, as they are dispatched to the sites of strikes and there are often follow-up attacks.

«Pay particular attention to staff from both district administrations and municipal services who are dispatched to the sites of strikes. We know how terrorists operate: recently, they have started striking the same location twice in order to kill more rescue workers and civilians who come to the aid of those who are injured or in danger,» said the mayor.

As a reminder, on the morning of 2 August, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with a Shahed-type rocket-powered drone. Lyceum №40 was damaged as a result of the attack.

The mayor said that the city would be seeking assistance from international partners to repair the damaged building of Lyceum №40. Due to the damage to the windows, there are doubts as to whether the school can be ready in time for the start of the academic year.