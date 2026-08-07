Mykolaiv will be asking donors to help with the repair of windows following the strike by «Shahed» on Lyceum №40

The school that was struck by a ‘Shahed’ drone on 2 August. Photo: Regional State Administration

In Mykolaiv, the authorities will be seeking assistance from international partners to repair the damaged building of Lyceum №40. Due to damage to the windows, there are doubts as to whether the school can be ready in time for the start of the academic year.

The mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, spoke about this on the «MART» TV Channel.

He explained that around 800 children attend the school. Following the Russian attack by a jet-powered drone, the building has sustained significant damage — the blast wave shattered the windows.

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«Around 800 children attend the school. I went there at night. By the following afternoon, work was already underway. The school staff are very hard-working people; they immediately cleared away the glass and swept up. Of course, on one side of the school, there are no windows at all. They were blown out on the other side too. We’re reaching out to our partners in Denmark and Norway to ask for their help in fitting new windows. The top priority is to fit windows so that the school can be made secure before winter, so that lessons can continue there,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

The mayor also noted that the shelter, built with the support of international partners, withstood the impact completely.

«The shelter, which was built by our partners, proved to be the best solution, as this «Shahed» rocket struck the building right beneath where the shelter is located. The whitewash there was chipped away by 10 centimetres,» he noted.

A school bus burnt out by the impact. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Emergency Service

The attack damaged the canteen and also burnt out a school bus that had recently been acquired through a state grant.

«We were also carrying out renovation work on the school canteen at this school; the «Shahed» drone damaged some of the equipment. It struck precisely in that spot. And it burnt out the school bus, which we had recently received through a government grant. In short, they’ve caused a lot of damage; there were no military or energy facilities there. We’ll try to get everything done as quickly as possible; as soon as the situation physically allows children to be at school, we’ll get them back in. If we manage to do so by 1 September, there are doubts as to whether we can manufacture and fit so many windows. We want to get the process underway as soon as possible,» added the mayor.

As a reminder, the strike on the school took place on 2 August, when Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv in the morning using a Shahed-type rocket-powered drone.