Senkiewicz is to write to the Cabinet of Ministers again regarding Mykolaiv’s budget deficit

The Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has initiated a further appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers requesting additional funding for the city.

He announced this on 4 August during a staff meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

The Mayor of Mykolaiv noted that the situation regarding local authority funding has not improved. According to him, as early as September, the city will have to find funds to pay the salaries of workers in the cultural sector and other social sectors.

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«We have a City Council session on Thursday. We will continue to consider land-related issues. Also, as I announced earlier, we will be voting on the allocation of co-funding from state funds for the installation of modular boiler houses. At the same time, a new Cabinet of Ministers has been formed, and I think it is high time to renew the appeal we made on the eve of the New Year. Let’s set them this task, because, as you can see, they say there are funding problems – everyone here has funding problems. In particular, this letter needs to address what has happened to cultural workers and other social workers, who as early as September will have to find funds within the budget — that is, divert them from other areas, though I’m not sure where exactly they can be taken from. But this is a very pressing issue; the situation has not improved,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

The mayor instructed the finance department to urgently update the text of the appeal and submit it to the budget committee for consideration. The document is to be tabled at the next session of the city council, which will take place on 6 August.

It should be recalled that the Mykolaiv City Council has appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers requesting an additional grant of 1.1 billion hryvnias for the city.

Back in January, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, stated that he would travel to Kyiv to advocate for the city’s need for a 1.1 billion hryvnias subvention. He later explained that the Ministry of Finance would spend up to four months analysing the state of the city’s budget in order to justify the need for additional funding from the state budget.

According to Mykolaiv’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the decision to allocate additional funds depends not only on the Ministry of Finance’s calculations but also on the political will of parliament.

During a staff meeting on 2 March, Mykolaiv’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, stated that the city’s 2026 budget lacks funds even for salaries and utility bills. As a result, the question of which projects to prioritise for funding «will be a very pressing one».

According to Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, as of July, the government had still not provided an official response, whilst the Ministry of Finance continues to analyse the city budget.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Vitalii Kim, the former head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, has stated that he will continue to support the region and has promised to defend its interests during the allocation of state budget funds and to work on the «South 2.0» economic strategy.

Mykolaiv’s budget is short of funds. What is known?

The Mykolaiv City Council has appealed to the government and parliament to provide an additional grant from the state budget. According to the city’s calculations, its own budget revenue for 2026 covers only 82.5 per cent of actual needs, and the shortfall in financial resources exceeds 1 billion 140 million hryvnias.

In total, budget revenue for 2026 amounts to 5 billion 546 million hryvnias, whilst total budget expenditure stands at 5 billion 275 million 353 thousand 815 hryvnias.

The Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, emphasised that the 2026 budget is effectively a survival budget and does not cover all the community’s needs. In particular, the Mykolaiv budget lacks the funds to implement the pay rise for teachers initiated by the state.