 City Сouncil has explained why only two hospitals in Mykolaiv are currently admitting stroke patients

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    5 August, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 5 August , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 28.9° Clear sky

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Main News Society 19:36, 05 August, 2026

City Сouncil has explained why only two hospitals in Mykolaiv are currently admitting stroke patients

У мерії пояснили, чому допомогу при інсульті в Миколаєві зараз надають лише дві міські лікарні. Фото: архів NikVestiThe city council has explained why only two municipal hospitals in Mykolaiv are currently providing care for stroke patients. Photo: NikVesti archive

Mykolaiv City Council has explained why only two city hospitals are currently admitting stroke patients. The reason is temporary malfunctions of CT scanners in other healthcare facilities, rather than their closure, as some communities in the region have begun to claim.

This was discussed on 5 August during a staff meeting at the city hall, according to NikVesti.

Deputy Mayor Vitalii Lukov reported that he had received information from Voznesensk stating that stroke patients from Nova Odesa had begun to be admitted there due to the alleged closure of two hospitals in Mykolaiv.

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Iryna Shamray, head of the city council’s health department, explained that four medical facilities are covered by the National Health Service of Ukraine’s (NHSU) package for stroke treatment: the regional clinical hospital and city hospitals Nos. 1, 4 and 5. However, at present, only Hospitals Nos. 1 and 5 are actually providing care to patients.

According to her, the Regional Hospital has not been admitting such patients since February due to a fault with the CT scanner. A similar problem has arisen at City Hospital №4, where an MRI scanner is currently being installed. The equipment is expected to be operational by 15 August, after which the stroke unit will resume admitting patients.

The mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, emphasised that none of the hospitals in Mykolaiv had been closed, and that reports to that effect were untrue. He also pointed out that during hot weather, the number of strokes traditionally increases due to dehydration, and urged residents to drink plenty of water.

«We need to make it publicly known that all our facilities are operating as normal. I think this story was made up by the staff at Voznesensk Hospital themselves in order to attract more patients from Nova Odesa. At present, everyone is paid under the National Health Service of Ukraine (NSZU) packages for cases treated. In fact, high temperatures and people not drinking enough water cause the blood to thicken, and the number of strokes traditionally rises during the hot season. So please, make sure you drink enough water,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Earlier, a neurosurgeon from Mykolaiv reported that in recent years, more young people have been seeking treatment for strokes. The Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital has also begun diagnosing the causes of ischaemic strokes. Doctors can help patients within the first 4–6 hours after the onset of the first symptoms.

Author
Alina Kvitko
Alina Kvitko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, with experience in reporting and production editing, specializing in politics, reforms, photo reports and interviews.

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