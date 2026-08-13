From unauthorised rubbish dumps to road repairs and tree felling: ₴5.8 million has been reallocated in Mykolaiv’s Central District

In the Central District of Mykolaiv, 5.8 million hryvnias will be reallocated. Screenshot from the live stream of the Executive Committee meeting

The Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council has approved the reallocation of 5.8 million hryvnias within the Central District administration’s budget. The funds are to be allocated to urban improvements and road repairs.

The relevant decision was adopted by the Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council on 12 August, according to NikVesti.

«We are requesting that funds be reallocated from unauthorised rubbish dumps to the repair of courtyards within residential blocks, the felling of trees, the development of solid waste collection sites and the routine repair of road surfaces,» explained Oleksandr Bereza, head of the Central District administration.

Under the decision, expenditure on waste collection and removal will be reduced by 5,804,837 hryvnias.

Instead, these funds will be allocated across three areas:

4,782,413 hryvnias — for the organisation of urban improvements;

993,217 hryvnias — for the maintenance and development of roads and road infrastructure;

29,207 hryvnias — for measures to prevent and deal with emergencies and the consequences of natural disasters.

It was previously reported that a proposal had been made to backfill the excavation pit in Admiralteiskyi Park (formerly the «61 Communards’ Square», — note) in Mykolaiv using earth from the construction of shelters. Efforts are being made through the courts to return this plot to the city, as nothing has been built there during the years of the lease.

As a reminder, NikVesti reported in April that a fence had collapsed near the excavation pit in the square and rubbish was piling up there.