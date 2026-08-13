Falko on small-scale privatisation in Mykolaiv

Dmytro Falko, Secretary of the Mykolaiv City Council, has expressed his support for small-scale privatisation in the city. Screenshot from a video by TRK ‘MART’

Dmytro Falko, Secretary of the Mykolaiv City Council, believes that small-scale privatisation in the city should continue if there are assets of interest to businesses. Initially, this process went well; however, not all councillors are now voting in favour of the list of assets proposed for privatisation.

Dmytro Falko spoke about this during the «Dialogue» programme on TRK «MART».

At the Mykolaiv City Council session on 6 August, there were proposals regarding small-scale privatisation of assets. However, the councillors did not support them. Dmytro Falko attributed this to possible technical or other reasons. After all, the councillors do not explain why they are not voting in favour.

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«Our small-scale privatisation got off to a very good start. Revenue from some assets exceeded expectations by tens, or even hundreds, of times. And yet, a city council resolution stipulates that these privatisation proceeds are to be used to support the defence forces,» said the city council secretary.

As Dmytro Falko noted, councillors do not explain why they are not voting.

«So, as they say, there are only pros and no cons, but at the same time some councillors are abstaining from voting. What is their motivation? No one — neither in the council chamber, nor on the committees, nor anywhere else — is stating their position on why they take this particular stance on the issue,» added Dmytro Falko.

In his view, we should vote in favour of small-scale privatisation in the city.

«I believe we should vote in favour. I believe that if there are properties here today that might be in demand from the public or from businesses... We have good examples where premises that were privatised have subsequently improved and are now a source of pride: it’s a pleasure to visit and look at them. So, if the city cannot manage these assets effectively today, then the property should be privatised. The money raised should be used to support our defenders, as well as to enable private businesses to create something wonderful today — something that will act as a magnet for people. And, in fact, it will allow them to make a profit too,» said Dmytro Falko.

He also responded to councillors’ comments that now is not the right time to sell the city’s property, as prices are low due to the war.

«Firstly, it is not known when prices will rise again. And secondly, by then we will have other needs as well. In other words, proportionally speaking, nothing will change. Things will remain the same,» noted the city council secretary.

Small-scale privatisation in Mykolaiv

As a reminder, in May 2025, the Mykolaiv City Council approved a list of 114 municipal properties to be privatised. This list was adopted at the second attempt. The proceeds from the sale were planned to be channelled towards strengthening the defence capabilities of Mykolaiv and the region.

In July, the Mykolaiv City Council approved the sale of a further 15 municipal properties earmarked for privatisation. The total starting price for the lots is around 8 million hryvnias.

In February 2026, the city authorities prepared a further 52 municipal properties for sale – ranging from former boiler houses and pumping stations to administrative buildings and non-residential premises in various districts of the city.

Over the course of several city council sessions during the summer, councillors were unable to agree on amendments to the list of small-scale privatisation properties.

Read also the article by NikVesti: «How Mykolaiv made 123 million from the «municipal sell-off», and why some lots are subsequently resold on OLX».