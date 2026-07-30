 The Mykolaiv region is set to receive a grant of nearly ₴43 million to modernise workshops and laboratories at vocational colleges

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    30 July, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 30 July , 2026 Thursday

  • Mykolaiv • 27.2° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 8:00, 30 July, 2026

The Mykolaiv region is set to receive a grant of nearly ₴43 million to modernise workshops and laboratories at vocational colleges

Миколаїв з висоти пташиного польоту, фото з відкритих джерел узяте для ілюстраціїA bird’s-eye view of Mykolaiv; photo from open sources used for illustrative purposes

The Mykolaiv region is to receive 42.7 million hryvnias in state funding to modernise workshops and laboratories at vocational and pre-higher education institutions.

The relevant allocation of funds has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, according to NikVesti.

In total, the government has allocated 860.5 million hryvnias for these purposes. The funds will be distributed to regional budgets and individual local authorities.

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The neighbouring Odesa region will receive 13.19 million hryvnias, whilst the Kherson region was not included in the government’s approved allocation of the grant

The funds may be used to modernise training workshops and laboratories, as well as for projects aimed at improving energy efficiency, safety and accessibility of educational facilities.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Education of Ukraine identified five vocational and technical education institutions in the Mykolaiv region that will receive state funding to upgrade their workshops. In particular, 5 million hryvnias have been allocated to refurbish the electrical and radio engineering workshop at Vocational School №21.

It should be noted that, as of the end of September 2024, Russian troops had destroyed or damaged 10 out of 24 vocational and technical education institutions in the Mykolaiv region.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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