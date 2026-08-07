The government has allocated nearly ₴10 million in grants for reconstruction projects in the Mykolaiv region

A construction crane on the grounds of Lyceum No. 60 in Varvarivka, September 2025, photo by ‘NikVesti’

The Mykolaiv region is set to receive nearly 9.9 million hryvnias from the state budget to fund reconstruction projects.

The government approved the relevant decision on the allocation of the grant for the implementation of projects under the Emergency Credit Programme for the Reconstruction of Ukraine on 6 August, according to NikVesti.

In total, over 1.7 billion hryvnias in grants for reconstruction projects have been allocated among Ukraine’s communities.

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9.9 million hryvnias have been earmarked for the Mykolaiv region. All these funds will be channelled to the Myhiia rural community. At the same time, the community must provide co-financing of nearly 1.9 million hryvnias.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Odesa region will receive 70.6 million hryvnias. The largest sum — 51.2 million hryvnias — has been earmarked for the budget of Odesa. A further 10 million hryvnias will be channelled to the Dalnyk community, and 9.4 million hryvnias to the Katlabuh settlement community.

It is worth noting that the Emergency Credit Programme for the Reconstruction of Ukraine provides for the funding of local infrastructure reconstruction projects through a state subvention, with mandatory co-financing from local budgets.

As a reminder, the Mykolaiv City Council is requesting an additional grant of 1.1 billion hryvnias from Ukraine’s state budget for 2026, as the local budget is running a deficit, particularly regarding the payment of salaries, meals in nurseries, and travel allowances for those entitled to concessions.

Back in January, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, stated that he would travel to Kyiv to advocate for the city’s need for a 1.1 billion hryvnias subsidy. He later explained that the Ministry of Finance would spend up to four months reviewing the state of the city’s budget in order to justify the need for additional funding from the state budget.

According to Mykolaiv’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the decision to allocate additional funds depends not only on the Ministry of Finance’s calculations but also on the political will of parliament.

As the mayor noted, as of July, the government had still not provided an official response, whilst the Ministry of Finance continues to analyse the city budget.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Vitalii Kim, the former head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, stated that he would continue to support the region and promised to defend its interests during the allocation of state budget funds and to work on the «South 2.0» economic strategy.

Shortfall in Mykolaiv’s budget

The Mykolaiv City Council has appealed to the government and parliament to provide an additional grant from the state budget. According to the city’s calculations, its own budget revenue for 2026 covers only 82.5 per cent of actual needs, whilst the shortfall in financial resources exceeds 1 billion 140 million hryvnias.

In total, budget revenue for 2026 amounts to 5.54 billion hryvnias, whilst total budget expenditure stands at 5.26 billion hryvnias.

The Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, emphasised that the 2026 budget is effectively a survival budget and does not cover all the community’s needs. In particular, the Mykolaiv budget lacks the funds to implement the pay rise for teachers initiated by the state.