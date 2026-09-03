The average salary in the Mykolaiv region is over ₴28,000, but in some sectors, pay is four times lower

In July, the average salary for permanent staff in the Mykolaiv region stood at almost 28,500 hryvnias. At the same time, earnings could vary by more than a factor of four depending on the sector.

This is according to data from the regional statistics office, as reported by NikVesti.

What were salaries like in July 2026? Infographic: Mykolaiv Regional Statistics Office

Compared with June, the average salary in the region fell by 0.4 per cent. In terms of salary levels, the Mykolaiv region ranked eighth among Ukraine’s regions.

In July, the highest earners were workers in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector — averaging almost 56,000 hryvnias.

The lowest average wage was recorded in the arts, sport, entertainment and recreation sector — over 13,000 hryvnias. The difference between the highest and lowest wages is over 42,000 hryvnias.

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At the same time, as of 1 August, businesses in the Mykolaiv region owed their employees 61.4 million hryvnias in wages. Over the course of the month, the amount owed fell by half — by almost 49 per cent.

The manufacturing sector accounts for the largest share of wage arrears – nearly 52 per cent of the total. A further 34 per cent of the arrears were accumulated by the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors, whilst almost 10 per cent were in the water supply, sewerage and waste management sectors.

Overall, the Mykolaiv region accounts for 1.6 per cent of the total wage arrears across Ukraine.

It should be noted that the Mykolaiv Regional Museum of Local History is unable to retain young staff due to low wages.