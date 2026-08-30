In Mykolaiv, 265 business premises damaged by shelling have been assessed: how the compensation scheme works

Impressive! This content has been viewed by more than 5,000 visitors!

Impressive! This content has been viewed by more than 5,000 visitors!

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 20 April 2026. Photo: NikVesti, Kirill Vitvitskyi

In Mykolaiv, 265 business premises damaged as a result of Russian shelling have been inspected.

This was reported by Olena Tuova, head of the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control at Mykolaiv City Council, during a briefing on 28 August, according to NikVesti.

She noted that a single property in the statistics may include several damaged structures. This applies, in particular, to large industrial and logistics complexes, which may contain dozens of separate buildings and structures on their premises.

Advertising

«We must understand that, for example, last week we inspected a business that is counted as a single site, but there are 50 structures and buildings on its grounds. These are large terminals and other large-scale sites. That is why we count this as a single site, even though we are actually surveying a great many structures on its premises,» said Olena Tuova.

She also outlined the procedure for compensating affected businesses in accordance with Resolution No. 1541 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which was adopted in November 2025. It came into force on 1 January 2026 and applies to facilities damaged in 2026.

According to Olena Tuova, the resolution provides for several insurance schemes for damaged business property.

One of these covers the whole of Ukraine. Under this scheme, the maximum compensation is 3 million hryvnias. To take part, a business must take out an insurance policy, submit the relevant application and pay the insurance premium. If the insured property is damaged, the owner may claim compensation up to the specified amount.

«However, the property must, of course, be entered in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property. A police certificate confirming that the property has indeed been damaged is also required. As for Programme №1 — it covers 10 regions, including Mykolaiv, and provides for compensation of up to 30 million hryvnias. You will also need to pay a premium of 0.5 per cent, submit an application and enrol in the programme. If your property is damaged, you will need to provide the relevant documents, after which a decision on compensation will be made within 30 days, or 60 days if the documents require further processing,» explained Olena Tuova.

Olena Tuova, Head of the State Architectural and Construction Control Department, and Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Economy. Photo: NikVesti

However, she added that businesses should bear in mind the terms of the scheme. In particular, the insurance premium is non-refundable, even if no compensation is ultimately paid out.

«Businesses must bear in mind that the resolution states: firstly, the premium is non-refundable. The resolution also states that compensation will only be paid within the limits of the scheme. In other words, if the budget for this scheme runs out, your premium will not be refunded and you may not receive any compensation,» added Olena Tuova.

It should be noted that since 2023, 5,307 properties damaged by Russian shelling have been surveyed in Mykolaiv. This year, experts have already inspected 861 properties.

The register of damaged and destroyed property currently lists around 8,700 properties. Among those already inspected are 640 blocks of flats, 3,364 flats, 958 private houses and 338 non-residential buildings.

It should be recalled that, following billions in losses caused by Russian shelling, Rozetka called for the rules governing the use of private air defence by businesses to be simplified. The company emphasises that the current requirements effectively prevent businesses from utilising such a defence mechanism.

Last year, the government authorised the involvement of businesses in air defence. Companies can assist with transport, equipment and funding; however, business owners have repeatedly stated that, due to complex regulations, this mechanism is still largely ineffective.