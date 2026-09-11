 The Mykolaiv Regional Council has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funds for the repair of the R-55 road in the Yelanets community

  • Friday

    11 September, 2026

  • 20.2°
    Overcast

    Mykolaiv

  • 11 September , 2026 Friday

  • Mykolaiv • 20.2° Overcast

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Politics 17:49, 11 September, 2026

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funds for the repair of the R-55 road in the Yelanets community

Облрада проситиме Кабмін виділити кошти на ремонт траси Р-55 у Єалнецькій громаді. Фото: Суспільне. МиколаївThe Regional Council will ask the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funds for the repair of the R-55 road in the Yelanets community. Photo: Suspilne. Mykolaiv

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers to include funding in next year’s state budget for the major repair of the R-55 «Odesa — Voznesensk — Novyi Buh» road and to ensure it remains passable this year. This road also runs through the Yelanets community, where it is in poor condition. However, councillors did not support the proposal for local communities to co-fund the repairs.

The regional council adopted the decision at its meeting on 10 September, according to NikVesti.

Councillor Tetiana Demchenko (elected from the «Opposition Party — For Life» party) made three appeals during the session. The regional council did not include two of them for consideration. In the first, the councillor emphasised the need to build the «Sofiivka — Voznesensk — Yelanets» water pipeline. According to Tetiana Demchenko, the Yelanets Town Council has still not adopted a resolution at a session regarding the development of design and technical documentation for the water pipeline through Yelanets. Consequently, the matter remains unresolved.

Advertising

In addition, the councillor proposed postponing the Ministry of Health’s order introducing new standards for the hospitalisation of patients.

«Given that our region has been under heightened security threats for a long time, our territories, unfortunately, are systematically subjected to drone missile attacks, which affects the ability of healthcare facilities to operate stably,» said Tetiana Demchenko.

Ultimately, the regional council supported the councillor’s request to appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the allocation of funds for repairs and to ensure access to the R-55 road in the Voznesensk district, which now includes the Yelanets community.

Депутатка Миколаївської облради Тетяна Демченко. Фото: архів NikVestiTetiana Demchenko, a councillor on the Mykolaiv Regional Council. Photo: NikVesti archive

One councillor abstained from the vote, but the resolution was passed by 36 votes. However, the councillor noted that she also had something else in mind: that local communities should contribute to the funding of the repairs. According to her, they have budget surpluses but are not allocating funds for road repairs.

«I propose that in the second point, where you mentioned ensuring proper maintenance and keeping the R-55 road open to traffic, we should allocate funds not only from the state budget to ensure the road remains open, but also to take steps, ultimately, to ensure that funds from local budgets are utilised, which is not prohibited by law. It is not prohibited by law for all village councils whose territories border the R-55 road to join forces and allocate funds after all. All of them have exceeded their targets based on the results for the first eight months. It is therefore very regrettable that the local authorities are unwilling to acknowledge the problem that ambulances cannot get through, that, unfortunately, children struggle to get to school, and that people cannot reach their destinations,» said Tetiana Demchenko.

She proposed returning to this issue at a meeting of the relevant committee. However, her proposal was not taken into account. The Chair of the Regional Council, Anton Tabunschyk (elected from the «Servant of the People» party), said that at the start of the meeting she had not mentioned funding from local budgets in her request.

«Moreover, we cannot simply order other local authorities to implement certain decisions. We do indeed have relevant legislation which does not prohibit this, but local authorities must decide for themselves,» said Anton Tabunschyk, Chair of the Regional Council.

As a reminder, work on the construction of a water main to the village of Yelanets may resume in the Mykolaiv region . The state has already allocated over 237 million hryvnias for the construction of the main water pipeline; however, in order to supply water directly to the residents of Yelanets, the community must prepare design and cost estimate documentation and set aside approximately 1.5 million hryvnias for this purpose. However, the village council has not yet considered the issue of allocating these funds.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

Recent news about: Roads

The City Council is set to sort out the road signs in Mykolaiv
A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road
Sienkevych ordered the road near the «Kazka» children’s playground in Mykolaiv to be repaired
Advertising
Read more:
news
The selection of a waste sorting company in Mykolaiv has been postponed due to queries regarding financial documents

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
The Mykolaiv Regional Council has expelled Councillor Nikolenko from the standing committee for breaching the rules of procedure

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
Maternity Hospital №3 in Mykolaiv has become the regional perinatal centre

Alina Kvitko
news
The High Anti-Corruption Court has closed the case against two individuals accused of abuse of office at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Station

Alisa Melikadamian
news
Pervomaisk has signed an agreement with Denmark to fund the refurbishment of the maternity ward to the tune of €6.2 million

Alona Kokhanchuk
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Roads

Sienkevych ordered the road near the «Kazka» children’s playground in Mykolaiv to be repaired
A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road
The City Council is set to sort out the road signs in Mykolaiv

The Mykolaiv Zoo has explained how the animals survived the attack on «Epicentre»

8 days ago

The director of the Mykolaiv Regional Hospital, Shabilianova, may be sacked: she has asked for the matter to be put on hold