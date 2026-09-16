 A shortfall of ₴100 million for road repairs in Mykolaiv: «We only carry out repairs where there’s a pothole to fill»

  • Thursday

    17 September, 2026

  • 16.2°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 17 September , 2026 Thursday

  • Mykolaiv • 16.2° Mainly clear

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Society 19:00, 16 September, 2026

A shortfall of ₴100 million for road repairs in Mykolaiv: «We only carry out repairs where there’s a pothole to fill»

Стан дороги на Центральному проспекті у Миколаєві після того, як зійшов сніг, лютий 2026 року. Фото: «NikVesti»The condition of the road on Tsentralnyi Avenue in Mykolaiv after the snow had melted, February 2026. Photo: ‘NikVesti’

In 2026, around 80 million hryvnias were allocated for road maintenance in Mykolaiv, although the municipal enterprise «ELU Avtodorig» had estimated the requirement at 170 million. Due to a lack of funds, the enterprise focused primarily on patching potholes.

This was revealed by Vitalii Shevchenko, director of the municipal enterprise «ELU Avtodorig», during a broadcast on the «MART» television channel.

According to him, 170 million hryvnias would have allowed the volume of work to be maintained at least at last year’s level.

Advertising

«This year’s requirement was approximately 170 million hryvnias to maintain all the city’s roads. We planned to do at least as much as last year. But for 2026, we received approximately 74 million hryvnias — not even half,» said Vitalii Shevchenko.

At the same time, he says, the company’s costs have already risen over the course of the year due to increases in the prices of fuel, bitumen and logistics.

«This year, I believe, this is not just a challenge, but a catastrophic situation. We are currently carrying out patch repairs, but these are only emergency measures. We are not carrying out routine repairs, let alone major ones. We are patching up where there is already a pothole or where a section of road might turn into one tomorrow,» he explained.

Vitalii Shevchenko adds that such repairs are insufficient for some of the damaged roads.

«There are sections that need to be completely resurfaced. Our needs are much greater than last year, because the roads have deteriorated significantly more following this winter,» said the company’s director.

In August, «ELU Avtodorig» received an additional 28 million hryvnias for materials. According to Vitalii Shevchenko, around 5 million of this sum will be allocated to asphalt, with part of the funds going towards the purchase of salt.

«Of these 28 million, approximately five million will go towards asphalt. And that is a very small figure. Last year we laid around 4,500–5,000 tonnes of asphalt, but this year, if we manage to reach 3,200–3,300 tonnes by the end of the year, that will be the maximum,» explained Vitalii Shevchenko.

As a reminder, in Mykolaiv, there are plans to carry out patch repairs on the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» children’s park. This concerns the stretch from Shipbuilders’ Square towards Panas Saksahanskyi Street.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: Roads

A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road
Sienkevych ordered the road near the «Kazka» children’s playground in Mykolaiv to be repaired
The Mykolaiv Regional Council has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funds for the repair of the R-55 road in the Yelanets community
Advertising
Read more:
news
Passengers on the «Kyiv — Mykolaiv» train spoke of the evacuation

Julia Lukyanenko
news
The sewer near «Velam» in Mykolaiv has remained unfinished for 50 years, but it now needs to be renovated

Julia Lukyanenko
news
«It is a lengthy process»: over the course of six months, «Mykolaivvodokanal» has replaced around 10 km of water mains

Yuliia Boichenko
news
«Threat to life and health» — the Pivdennoukrainsk City Council is asking the authorities not to close maternity wards in local communities

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Sienkevych instructed that plots of land be prepared as soon as possible for modular homes for displaced persons in Mykolaiv

Alona Kokhanchuk
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Roads

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funds for the repair of the R-55 road in the Yelanets community
Sienkevych ordered the road near the «Kazka» children’s playground in Mykolaiv to be repaired
A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road

A soldier’s wife spoke about the difficulties she faced when trying to rent accommodation in Mykolaiv

7 days ago

Sienkevych stated that there would be no mass events to mark City Day in Mykolaiv: «The military are not banning them, but celebrating is not advisable»