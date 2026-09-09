Sienkevych ordered the road near the «Kazka» children’s playground in Mykolaiv to be repaired

The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the Kazka Children’s Town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, there are plans to carry out patchwork repairs on the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» children’s town. This concerns the stretch of road from Shipbuilders’ Square towards Panas Saksahanskyi Street.

The relevant instruction was given by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, during a staff meeting on 7 September, according to NikVesti.

The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the Kazka children’s town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» children’s town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» children’s park, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti

The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» Children’s town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti

The mayor noted that, whilst no major public events are currently being held at the Palace of Culture, clubs continue to operate there, with parents bringing their children along, and occasional events take place that attract visitors from other towns.

«We need to carry out patching work there to ensure there’s a proper access road. Because, amongst other things, various events are sometimes held there, such as a ballroom dancing championship. Our guests from neighbouring towns come there and see these «potholes upon potholes». Especially after it’s rained — there are puddles there too,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

As a reminder, the Korabelnyi District Administration has announced a tender for the major repair of internal neighbourhood roads at 14, 14/1, 14/2, 16/1 and 16/2 Okeanivska Street in Mykolaiv. This is the second phase of works, estimated at 8.9 million hryvnias.