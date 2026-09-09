 Sienkevych ordered the road near the «Kazka» children’s playground in Mykolaiv to be repaired

  • Wednesday

    9 September, 2026

  • 24.9°
    Clear sky

    Mykolaiv

  • 9 September , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 24.9° Clear sky

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 13:00, 09 September, 2026

Sienkevych ordered the road near the «Kazka» children’s playground in Mykolaiv to be repaired

Стан дороги між обласним палацом культури та дитячим містечком «Казка», 9 вересня 2026 рік, фото «NikVesti»The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the Kazka Children’s Town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, there are plans to carry out patchwork repairs on the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» children’s town. This concerns the stretch of road from Shipbuilders’ Square towards Panas Saksahanskyi Street.

The relevant instruction was given by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, during a staff meeting on 7 September, according to NikVesti.

Стан дороги між обласним палацом культури та дитячим містечком «Казка», 9 вересня 2026 рік, фото «NikVesti»The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the Kazka children’s town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti
Стан дороги між обласним палацом культури та дитячим містечком «Казка», 9 вересня 2026 рік, фото «NikVesti»The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» children’s town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti
Стан дороги між обласним палацом культури та дитячим містечком «Казка», 9 вересня 2026 рік, фото «NikVesti»The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» children’s park, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti
Стан дороги між обласним палацом культури та дитячим містечком «Казка», 9 вересня 2026 рік, фото «NikVesti»The condition of the road between the Regional Palace of Culture and the «Kazka» Children’s town, 9 September 2026, photo by NikVesti

The mayor noted that, whilst no major public events are currently being held at the Palace of Culture, clubs continue to operate there, with parents bringing their children along, and occasional events take place that attract visitors from other towns.

«We need to carry out patching work there to ensure there’s a proper access road. Because, amongst other things, various events are sometimes held there, such as a ballroom dancing championship. Our guests from neighbouring towns come there and see these «potholes upon potholes». Especially after it’s rained — there are puddles there too,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

As a reminder, the Korabelnyi District Administration has announced a tender for the major repair of internal neighbourhood roads at 14, 14/1, 14/2, 16/1 and 16/2 Okeanivska Street in Mykolaiv. This is the second phase of works, estimated at 8.9 million hryvnias.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: Roads

Gravel instead of dirt ₴9.2 million is to be spent on a 9-kilometre stretch of road between villages in the Mykolaiv region
The City Council is set to sort out the road signs in Mykolaiv
A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road
Advertising
Read more:
news
There are plans to build a new skatepark in Mykolaiv, near Mohylanka

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
A soldier’s wife spoke about the difficulties she faced when trying to rent accommodation in Mykolaiv

Yuliia Boichenko
news
Mykolaiv will allocate ₴100 thousand to the region for the renovation project of Maternity Hospital №3, where they plan to establish a perinatal centre

Julia Lukyanenko
news
The running tracks at the stadium in Mykolaiv to be repaired, which were damaged by shelling four years ago

Alina Kvitko
news
The Ministry of Culture has not responded to Mykolaiv regarding the destroyed Admiralty — the city will submit a further request

Alisa Melikadamian
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Roads

A further ₴106 million will be spent on repairs to the «Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky» road
The City Council is set to sort out the road signs in Mykolaiv
Gravel instead of dirt ₴9.2 million is to be spent on a 9-kilometre stretch of road between villages in the Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv, 265 business premises damaged by shelling have been assessed: how the compensation scheme works

9 days ago

Gravel instead of dirt ₴9.2 million is to be spent on a 9-kilometre stretch of road between villages in the Mykolaiv region