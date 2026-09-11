 Refurbishment of the canteen at a secondary school near Mykolaiv at a cost of ₴55.4 million is planned

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    11 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 11 September , 2026 Friday

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Main News Society 17:00, 11 September, 2026

Refurbishment of the canteen at a secondary school near Mykolaiv at a cost of ₴55.4 million is planned

Їдальня в одному з навчальних закладів Миколаєва, фото «NikVesti», узяте для ілюстраціїA canteen at one of Mykolaiv’s educational institutions; photo by ‘NikVesti’, used for illustrative purposes

In Mishkovo-Pohorilove, there are plans to completely refurbish the canteen building at the «Inhulskyi» Regional Lyceum. Up to 55.4 million hryvnias are set to be spent on the refurbishment.

The tender was announced by the Department of Urban Planning and Capital Construction of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, NikVesti reports, citing data from the Prozorro system. The renovation is due to be completed by the end of 2027.

This involves more than just renovating the canteen itself. Plans include restoring certain structural elements of the building, in particular damaged concrete sections and cracks, as well as carrying out interior finishing work.

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The building services will also be upgraded: ventilation, electrical systems, refrigeration and fire protection. New supply air and supply-and-exhaust ventilation units have been planned for the ventilation system. There are also plans to fit the building with an emergency power supply and a diesel generator.

New kitchen equipment will be purchased separately. This includes a combi oven, an electric hob, five refrigerators and five freezers. A dishwasher and a water purification system will also be installed.

The project also includes work around the canteen — the cost estimates make separate provision for landscaping the grounds and work on the road surface.

The estimated cost of the entire refurbishment is 55 million 430 thousand hryvnias. The final amount will be known after the tender process and the signing of the contract with the contractor.

It should be noted that the contractor has not yet begun renovation work on the canteen at Lyceum №3 in Mykolaiv, although they were due to start work on the site last week. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych criticised the delay and instructed that the work be monitored on a daily basis.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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