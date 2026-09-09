«The door was jammed, so we had to escape through the window», — a resident of Mykolaiv recounts how his family escaped during a night-time attack

Following the night-time attack on Mykolaiv, residents of one of the affected buildings were forced to climb out of a window, as the front door had become jammed.

A local resident, Valerii, told NikVesti about this.

According to him, the family were woken by powerful explosions. When they tried to leave the building, they found that the door had jammed. They had to escape whilst the house was on fire.

«We were asleep and were woken by the explosions. We couldn’t get out because the door was jammed. We tried to open it, but couldn’t. So we jumped out of the window, and everything was on fire. The house was completely ablaze,» said Valerii.

The man was inside the house during the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

At that moment, his daughter was still inside and started calling for help. Neighbours rushed to her rescue.

«My daughter was running about, shouting: «Mum, Mum, help!» The neighbours rushed out, set up a ladder and started pulling them out. They pulled out my daughter and granddaughter; the neighbours took them away,» said the man.

A massive attack on Mykolaiv on the night of 9 September

i Support those who keep the city informed every day Club NikVesti — a place where the reader and the editorial team are on the same side. Members have access to a private chat, an exclusive newsletter with behind-the-scenes stories from journalists, see the news earlier, and influence the changes. Join us. Together we keep the city bright One-time support Monthly € 1 € 2 € 10 Donate by phone by card € 2 by phone by card € 5 by phone by card € 10 by phone by card Secure payment Secure payment The recipient of donations is the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” (EDRPOU 45160758). By making a donation, you confirm that the amount is non-refundable and may be used by the NGO to implement its statutory activities, including supporting independent journalism and creating socially significant content. Public offer.

The first strikes on the city began after 10.00 pm, as reported by monitoring channels. The shelling continued from the night of 8 September until the morning of 9 September.

By the morning, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration had shown the aftermath of the attack and reported that a 70-year-old woman had been killed in the strikes. Among the injured were two men aged 74 and 66, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old child. The 66-year-old man was hospitalised; his condition is described as moderate. The other casualties received medical attention and will continue to be treated as outpatients.

Communities in the region were also targeted. On 8 September, the Russians struck the Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities with FPV drones, and on the night of 9 September, they carried out strikes on the Halytsynove and Berezanka communities. The attacks damaged a private house, as well as industrial and energy facilities in those areas. Rescue workers later revealed the aftermath of the Russians’ massive night-time attack on Mykolaiv and the region. In the city, a residential building and a garage were destroyed, and fires broke out at several locations.

Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, commenting on the shelling, described it as one of the most intense attacks of 2026. Fifteen private homes were damaged in the shelling, and one was destroyed, according to the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

The port in Mykolaiv was also targeted during the day. Three men were injured and all were hospitalised.