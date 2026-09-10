Ombudsman’s representative: following the attack on the Mykolaiv remand centre, the prisoners must be evacuated

Mykolaiv Remand Centre. Photo: Court Reporter

On the night of 10 September, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv pre-trial detention centre. The issue of evacuating those currently held there is currently being resolved.

This was reported by Vasyl Donets, the representative of the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, during a session of the Mykolaiv Regional Council on 10 September.

According to him, arrangements are being made regarding the further accommodation and evacuation of people from the damaged building.

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«Last night, a «Shahed» drone struck the Mykolaiv remand centre, and there are now many issues concerning the evacuation of prisoners and others present there,» he said.

According to available information, there were no casualties as a result of the strike.

NikVesti also sought comment from the South-Central Interregional Directorate for the Enforcement of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice; however, at the time of publication, the department had not provided a response and could not be reached.

A massive attack on Mykolaiv on the night of 9 September

The first strikes on the city began after 10.00 pm, as reported by monitoring channels. The shelling continued from the night of 8 September until the morning of 9 September.

By the morning, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration had shown the aftermath of the attack and reported that a 70-year-old woman had been killed in the strikes. Among those injured were two men aged 74 and 66, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old child. The 66-year-old man was hospitalised and is in a moderately serious condition. The other casualties received medical treatment and will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Communities in the region were also targeted. On 8 September, the Russians struck the Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities with FPV drones, and on the night of 9 September, they launched strikes on the Halytsynove and Berezanka communities. The attacks damaged a private house, as well as industrial and energy facilities in those areas. Rescue workers later revealed the aftermath of the Russians’ massive night-time attack on Mykolaiv and the region. In the city, a residential building and a garage were destroyed, and fires broke out at several locations.

Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, described the shelling as one of the most intense attacks of 2026. Fifteen private houses were damaged in the shelling, and another was destroyed, according to the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

The port in Mykolaiv was also targeted during the day. Three men were injured and all were hospitalised. However, it later emerged that two people had been killed and a further nine injured. In total, four people were killed and 19 others injured on 9 September.