 The sewage charge in Mykolaiv to be increased to ₴41 per cubic metre from 1 October

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    10 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 10 September , 2026 Thursday

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Main News Society 10:47, 10 September, 2026

The sewage charge in Mykolaiv to be increased to ₴41 per cubic metre from 1 October

Будівля «Миколаївводоканалу», фото «NikVesti»The ‘Mykolaivvodokanal’ building, photo by ‘NikVesti’

In Mykolaiv, there are plans to increase the sewage tariff for residents. From 1 October, the cost of the service may rise from the current 16.51 hryvnias to 41.26 hryvnias per cubic metre.

The municipal utility «Mykolaivvodokanal» has announced its intention to change the tariff. The relevant document has been published on the city council’s website, according to NikVesti.

Currently, the sewage tariff for residents stands at 13.76 hryvnias per cubic metre excluding VAT, or 16.512 hryvnias including tax. The company is proposing to set the tariff at 34.38 hryvnias excluding VAT — accordingly, the service will cost consumers 41.256 hryvnias per cubic metre including tax.

У комунальному підприємстві «Миколаївводоканал» повідомили про намір змінити тарифThe ‘Mykolaivvodokanal’ municipal utility has announced its intention to change the tariff
У комунальному підприємстві «Миколаївводоканал» повідомили про намір змінити тарифThe municipal utility ‘Mykolaivvodokanal’ has announced its intention to change the tariff

«Mykolaivvodokanal» explains the need to revise the tariff by pointing out that the current cost of the service was calculated based on 2021 figures. According to the company, since then, the cost of electricity has risen by 57.7 per cent, fuel and lubricants by 2.18 times, and taxes and charges by 2.86 times. Costs for network repairs, the minimum cost of living and staff pay rates have also risen.

According to the water utility’s calculations, the current tariff covers only 38.1 per cent of the cost of wastewater disposal. The full cost of the service is currently estimated at 32.58 hryvnias per cubic metre, excluding VAT.

Residents may submit comments and proposals regarding the tariff change within seven calendar days, starting from 10 September.

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Previously, the director of the «Mykolaivvodokanal» municipal enterprise, Hennadii Iziumov, promised that the water supply tariff for the public would remain unchanged until the end of 2026.

Previously, the then head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, had promised to do everything possible to ensure that the tariff for centralised drinking water supply for Mykolaiv residents would not rise.

For his part, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, noted that the city is now paying for water from the new water main via a meter, which may affect the tariff for consumers. The water utility has stated that, following the launch of the new treatment facilities, the water tariff for Mykolaiv could reach up to 100 hryvnias per cubic metre.

Oleksandr Sienkevych also pointed out that the current water tariff for the public does not cover the operating costs of the «Mykolaivvodokanal» municipal enterprise and prevents the company from functioning properly and developing.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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