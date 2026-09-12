The Mayor of Mykolaiv married a couple on City Day

As is traditional, a wedding ceremony was held on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

In Mykolaiv on 12 September, City Day, a wedding ceremony for newlyweds was held, as is traditional. This year, Oleksii and Antonina were married.

The ceremony was conducted by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, according to NikVesti.

The couple affirmed their decision to start a family, support one another and build a future together. The mayor then declared Oleksii and Antonina husband and wife.

«In fulfilment of the mayor’s honourable duty, I hereby declare you husband and wife,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

In keeping with tradition, a wedding ceremony for the couple was held on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

During the ceremony, he also joked, quoting a famous line from wedding scenes in films.

«Well, just as they show in the films. If anyone here objects to this marriage, stand up and speak now, or forever hold your peace. Is there anyone here? No. Then please accept this marriage certificate — the first official document of your new family,» he said to the newlyweds.

As is traditional, a wedding ceremony was held for the newlyweds on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

As is traditional, a wedding ceremony for the newlyweds was held on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

As is traditional on City Day, a wedding ceremony was held for the newlyweds. Photo: NikVesti

After the ceremony, Oleksandr Sienkevych explained that marrying couples on City Day has already become an annual tradition.

«As I do every year on City Day, I am carrying out my honourable duty — congratulating the newlyweds on the day they start a new family and become new residents of Mykolaiv. On behalf of the Mykolaiv community, I thanked them for taking on such a responsibility. And I very much hope that they will increase the number of Mykolaiv residents in the near future,» said the mayor.

He wished Oleksii and Antonina a happy first wedding anniversary in a peaceful Mykolaiv.

«I wished them that they would celebrate their first wedding anniversary in a peaceful Mykolaiv in a peaceful Ukraine,» added Oleksandr Sienkevych.

As is traditional on City Day, a wedding ceremony was held for the newlyweds. Photo: NikVesti

The mayor took a stroll along Soborna Street on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

The mayor took a stroll along Soborna Street on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

The mayor took a stroll down Soborna Street on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

The mayor took a stroll down Soborna Street on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

The mayor took a stroll along Soborna Street on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

The mayor took a stroll down Soborna Street on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

The mayor took a stroll down Soborna Street on City Day. Photo: NikVesti

As a reminder, on City Day, a special cancellation was held for a postage block dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the Mykolaiv Zoo. The five stamps depict the zoo’s inhabitants in unusual guises — notably a giraffe wearing a hat, a maned wolf with a monocle, and a polar bear wielding a hetman’s mace.