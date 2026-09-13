 22 dead poplar trees are due to be removed on 6th Slobidska Street in Mykolaiv, where the road is being widened

  • Sunday

    13 September, 2026

  • 17.7°
    Slight rain

    Mykolaiv

  • 13 September , 2026 Sunday

  • Mykolaiv • 17.7° Slight rain

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Main News Ecology 14:24, 13 September, 2026

22 dead poplar trees are due to be removed on 6th Slobidska Street in Mykolaiv, where the road is being widened

На вул. 6-й Слобідській збираються зрубати 22 тополі. Ілюстративне фото Миколаївської міськрадиTwenty-two poplars are due to be felled on 6th Slobidska Street. Illustrative photo courtesy of Mykolaiv City Council

Twenty-two trees are to be felled on 6th Slobidska Street in Mykolaiv. These are dead poplars that are to be removed from the section where the carriageway is being widened and tram tracks laid. However, there are no plans to plant new trees there for the time being.

This came to light during a staff meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council’s executive committee, according to NikVesti.

Deputy Mayor Yurii Andriienko stated that they have not yet received the documents authorising the felling of the trees. He also confirmed that the work concerns the section of 6th Slobidska Street where tram tracks are being laid.

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Dmytro Falko, Secretary of the Mykolaiv City Council, clarified whether the trees would be replaced.

«For now, we are only removing them,» said Yurii Andriienko.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych noted that, according to regulations, it is unlikely that new trees will be able to be planted on the same site.

«These are poplars. Is it even possible, according to the regulations, to plant trees there? Because the kerb is being moved back and the carriageway is being widened, and there are already houses there. It’s simply a question of where to plant them along the kerb; there are regulations specifying where a tree can be planted between the kerb and the tree itself. But there’s already a pedestrian zone there. We’re not going to plant trees in the middle of a pedestrian zone. We need to give this some thought,» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

As a reminder, repairs to 6th Slobidska Street began in Mykolaiv in June. The project involves widening the carriageway to three lanes by integrating the tram tracks into the road.

Over 23.8 million hryvnias were spent on the major roadworks on 6th Slobidska Street, from Tsentralnyi Avenue to 1st Voienna Street.

In August, work began on laying the first new layer of asphalt. Once all the work is complete, part of the street will have two-way traffic.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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