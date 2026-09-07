Almost 300 more advertising structures are to be dismantled in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, nearly 300 more advertising structures are due to be dismantled. Illustrative photo: NikVesti

In August, only six advertising structures located on building façades were dismantled in Mykolaiv. A total of 287 advertising structures still need to be removed from the city. Most of them are in the Central District.

This was announced today, 7 September, by Yevhen Poliakov, Director of the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning, during a staff meeting at the city hall, according to NikVesti.

The majority of the advertising structures that have not yet been removed date back to last year.

«As for this year, 81 structures have been recorded as still in place. The largest number is in the Central District. Unfortunately, we are still receiving complaints about breaches of the requirements for the placement of outdoor advertising in public spaces. We are also still receiving complaints about Russian-language advertising. We are issuing the necessary instructions and hope they will be carried out, said Yevhen Poliakov.

He reported that the administrations of the Central and Inhulskyi districts are looking into these issues and imposing fines in the event of violations. However, the administrations of the Zavodskyi and Korabelnyi districts have not provided any information on the prosecution of offenders over the past month.

As a reminder, last year in Mykolaiv, 1,034 advertising structures were dismantled over the course of the year, the majority of which were signs and small-scale advertising. Of the structures dismantled, 51 were large-scale advertising structures, whilst the rest were shop signs and small-scale advertising. As of January, there remain 244 structures in the city that still need to be brought into compliance or dismantled.

In July, a working group was set up in Mykolaiv to address issues relating to the development of the outdoor advertising market, the regulation of advertising structures and the preparation of proposals regarding their placement within the city.