 People stand there in the sun and in bad weather: in Mykolaiv, a bus stop complex was dismantled along with a kiosk

  • Wednesday

    12 August, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 12 August , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 26.9° Overcast

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Main News Municipality 13:33, 12 August, 2026

People stand there in the sun and in bad weather: in Mykolaiv, a bus stop complex was dismantled along with a kiosk

Кіоск із зупинкою, який демонтували по вул. 9-й Воєнній. Скриншот Google MapsA kiosk and bus stop that were dismantled on 9th Voienna Street. Screenshot from Google Maps

At the junction of 9th Voienna Street and Kostiantynivska (Bondarenko) Street in Mykolaiv, a kiosk was dismantled, along with the bus stop complex. The Department of Urban Planning and the Central District Administration must now determine who removed the bus stop and whether there are funds available to install a new one.

This was discussed during the Executive Committee meeting on 12 August, according to NikVesti.

According to Dmytro Falk, secretary of the Mykolaiv City Council, the canopy and benches were removed along with the kiosk. Consequently, it is now inconvenient for people to wait for transport.

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«All that remains is a concrete foundation, on which people stand in the sun and in bad weather whilst waiting for transport. In this case, in an effort to improve things, they have actually made things worse for people,» said the City Council secretary.

In his view, before the dismantling, plans should have been made to replace the bus stop complex and to check whether there were funds in the budget for this.

Yevhen Poliakov, Director of the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning and Chief Architect of Mykolaiv, noted that they would investigate who carried out the dismantling.

«When the validity of land-use documents expires, the business entity is obliged to remove the structures itself,» replied Yevhen Poliakov.

According to him, the companies carrying out the dismantling remove the kiosks but leave the bus stop complexes in place. It was also mentioned that district administrations are responsible for installing bus stops.

Ultimately, it was decided that this matter would be discussed with the head of the Central District Administration, Oleksandr Bereza, and that he should report back to the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

As a reminder, on 8 July, the Executive Committee passed a resolution on the removal of illegally erected temporary structures. In particular, a decision was taken to remove the bus stop complex with a built-in kiosk on Velyka Morska Street, at the junction with Sadova Street, in the direction of the city centre.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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