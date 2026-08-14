There are plans to set up a municipal funeral service in Pervomaisk. Photo for illustrative purposes only NikVesti

Plans are underway in Pervomaisk to set up a municipal funeral service, which will be responsible for organising burials, maintaining records of burial plots and improving cemeteries.

A draft resolution to this effect has been prepared for approval by the city council.

According to the draft, the functions of the funeral service will be carried out by the municipal enterprise «Zhytlo-Plus».

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The service’s main tasks include organising burials and providing funeral services as required by law, as well as supplying funeral paraphernalia.

The municipal service is also required to allocate burial plots free of charge, register burials and reburials, and issue burial certificates and certificates confirming the existence of a grave in the cemetery.

Separately, the service will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of burial sites. In the event of damage to graves, grave markers or other cemetery features, it must draw up the relevant reports and submit them to the executive committee.

At the same time, the draft provides that funeral services may be provided not only by municipal enterprises. Private traders and companies operating in this sector will be able to enter into contracts with the funeral service.

To do so, a business will need to submit an application, registration documents, a list of the services it intends to provide, as well as information on its working hours and contact details.

The funeral service will also be required to provide the public with accessible information on the list and cost of funeral services, service providers, cemetery maintenance rules, the procedure for registering burials, benefits, and the organisation of burials funded by the state or local budget.

At the same time, the draft provides that a person organising a funeral will be able to choose a specific provider of funeral services from among those who have entered into a relevant contract with the municipal funeral service.

For the document to come into force, it must be approved by councillors at a council meeting.

It should be recalled that in May 2026, the Antimonopoly Committee fined the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Funeral Service» 68,000 hryvnias.

It was previously reported that at the Central City Cemetery – known to Mykolaiv residents as Mishkovskyi Cemetery – there are no burial plots available in the honour section. It has been proposed to expand the cemetery grounds by relocating the fence.

In addition, last year the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine opened a case against the executive committee of the Bashtanka City Council. The case concerns the approval of a tariff for funeral services provided by the municipal enterprise «Dobrobut», which includes 20 per cent VAT, despite a legal ban on charging VAT in this sector.

On 19 May 2025, the committee’s administrative board initiated proceedings concerning the abuse of a monopoly position by the municipal enterprise «Dobrobut». Then, on 12 June, the AMCU opened another case — this time against the city council’s executive committee, which had approved the controversial tariff by its decision.