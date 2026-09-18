 Plans are in place to open 48 after-school clubs in Mykolaiv: which schools will have them?

  • Friday

    18 September, 2026

  • 17.3°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 18 September , 2026 Friday

  • Mykolaiv • 17.3° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 18:33, 18 September, 2026

Plans are in place to open 48 after-school clubs in Mykolaiv: which schools will have them?

Укриття у Миколаївському ліцеї №55, фото: «NikVesti»Shelter at Mykolaiv Lyceum №55, photo: NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, there are plans to open 48 after-school clubs from 1 October, which will operate across 41 schools.

The relevant draft decision has been published on the Mykolaiv City Council website, according to NikVesti.

Most of the groups — 41 in total — are planned for pupils in Years 1 and 2. A further six are earmarked for Year 3 and Year 4 pupils, and one for pupils in Years 5 to 9. In total, 48 teaching assistants are to be employed to work with the children.

Перелік шкіл, де планують відкрити групи подовженого дня, скриншот з проєкту рішенняList of schools where extended-day groups are planned to be opened, screenshot from the draft resolution
Перелік шкіл, де планують відкрити групи подовженого дня, скриншот з проєкту рішенняList of schools where extended-day groups are planned to be opened, screenshot from the draft decision

Two groups are planned to be opened at Gymnasiums №13 and №19, and at Lyceums №22, №38 and №55. The largest number — three groups — is planned for the special school for children with visual impairments. In the other schools on the list, one group will operate at each.

Перелік шкіл, де планують відкрити групи подовженого дня, скриншот з проєкту рішенняList of schools where extended-day groups are planned to be opened, screenshot from the draft decision
Перелік шкіл, де планують відкрити групи подовженого дня, скриншот з проєкту рішенняList of schools where extended-day groups are planned to be opened, screenshot from the draft decision

The groups will be funded from the city budget. However, parents or legal guardians will be responsible for paying for the children’s meals.

The explanatory note to the draft states that the groups are being set up, in particular, to provide a place for children to stay after lessons, help with homework and organise leisure activities.

If councillors support the draft resolution, the extended-day groups are set to begin operating on 1 October 2026.

It should be noted that the first week of the academic year in schools and nurseries in Mykolaiv took place under an adaptive regime. Currently, heads of educational institutions, together with the education department, are developing a permanent format for teaching, which will depend on the security situation.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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