There are plans to build a new skatepark in Mykolaiv, near Mohylanka

The refurbished skatepark on Kherson Highway. Photo: Yevhen Korolkov’s Facebook page

Plans are afoot in Mykolaiv to build a new skate park with the support of international partners. A site has provisionally been identified for it in Admiralty Square, next to the Black Sea National University.

This was announced by Dmytro Bezdolnyi, director of the Department of Municipal Services at Mykolaiv City Council, during a staff meeting on 7 September, according to NikVesti.

According to him, in June the city authorities sent a letter to international partners proposing the construction of a skatepark. The main partner in this matter is the French city of Montpellier, which has a large skatepark.

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A delegation from Montpellier visited Mykolaiv in June. Representatives of the city inspected the proposed locations and provisionally agreed on a site in Admiralskyi Square.

However, no final decision on the project’s funding has yet been made.

«Preliminary plans have already been drawn up in collaboration with the Department of Architecture. If Montpellier agrees, that will be good,» noted the director of the Department of Urban Development.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych instructed that the matter be kept under review for another month to await a response from the partners regarding funding.

As a reminder, in June 2026 it emerged that there were proposals to relocate the skatepark near the «Nadiia» sports complex in Mykolaiv: the site is privately owned, and the bank has placed a lien on it due to the owner’s loan, so there are plans to develop a new site on the grounds of the former tennis courts.



Earlier, in May 2026, the city had already renovated the skatepark on Kherson Highway, restoring the main skating features.



Furthermore, back in April 2026, there was talk of plans to renovate the skatepark in Peremoha Park, but there was insufficient funding for this — as reported during a live broadcast by Viacheslav Misarenko, director of the «Central City Stadium» municipal enterprise.