Members of the Mykolaivelekrtrotrans supervisory board will receive ₴34,5 thousand per month, according to the draft resolution

Members of the supervisory board of ‘Mykolaivelektrotrans’ are set to be paid ₴34,500 a month. Photo: NikVesti archive

Members of the future supervisory board of the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivelektrotrans» are set to be paid 34,500 hryvnias per month. The chair of the board will receive 39,500 hryvnias. The board is to consist of five people.

This is stated in a draft resolution of the Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

The supervisory board is to comprise Nadiia Vasilieva, Viktoriia Ohryza, Dmytro Parobok, Volodymyr Tarasiuk and Mariana Yashna.

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Three independent members — Viktoriia Ohryza, Mariana Yashna and Nadiia Vasilieva — were previously selected following a competition. Viktoriia Ohryza is a lawyer, Mariana Yashna is an internal audit specialist, and Nadiia Vasilieva previously headed Microsoft Ukraine and held senior positions at Kyivstar.

Two further candidates — Dmytro Parobok and Volodymyr Tarasiuk — were nominated to the proposed composition of the supervisory board by an order of the mayor dated 17 August.

According to the draft resolution, the four members of the board will each be paid 34,500 hryvnias per month, whilst the person elected as chair will receive 39,500 hryvnias. The amounts are stated before tax and other compulsory payments. The costs associated with the supervisory board’s work are to be included in the municipal enterprise’s financial plan.

What is known about the establishment of the supervisory board

It should be recalled that the city council adopted the decision to establish a supervisory board at «Mykolaivelectrotrans» back in November 2024.

In March 2026, the competitive selection process for independent members began. Participants went through two stages: first, the selection committee assessed the submitted documents, after which it conducted interviews with the ten candidates who scored the highest.

In August, the city council announced the conclusion of the competition. The successful candidates were Viktoriia Ohryza, Mariana Yashna and Nadiia Vasylieva. They were recommended to the councillors for further approval. The mayor was to delegate a further two board members as representatives of the owner.

At the end of August, councillors also considered a new version of the electric transport company’s articles of association. The changes are necessary, in particular, to delineate the powers of the city council as the company’s owner, the future supervisory board and the management of the municipal enterprise.

At the time, Oleh Kuksa, Deputy Head of the Department of Transport, Communications and Telecommunications, explained that the supervisory board would, in particular, scrutinise the company’s procurement and provide advice.

However, during a meeting of the relevant parliamentary committee, the creation of a supervisory board sparked debate. Councillor Yevhen Prudnyk spoke out against such a body, questioning the need for additional expenditure to maintain it. The committee chair, Dmytro Ivanov, however, noted that supervisory boards are necessary for large municipal enterprises.

The composition of the supervisory board of «Mykolaivelektrotrans» must now be approved by councillors at a session of the city council.