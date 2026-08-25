Mykolaiv region has exported services worth almost $22 million over the past six months

Mykolaiv. Archive photo: Volodymyr Smyrnov

The Mykolaiv region earned nearly 22 million dollars from the export of services in the first six months of 2026, with European Union countries among its main partners.

This is according to data from the regional statistics office, as reported by NikVesti.

Between January and June, the region exported services worth $21.7 million and imported services worth $7.6 million. The trade surplus stood at $14.1 million.

However, compared with the first half of 2025, exports fell by over 18 per cent, whilst imports rose by 9.5 per cent.

Import and export figures for the Mykolaiv region for the first half of 2026. Infographic: Main Department of Statistics in the Mykolaiv region

The Mykolaiv region earned the most from transport services: these accounted for over 57 per cent of total exports. A further 24.6 per cent came from business services, and almost 9 per cent from telecommunications, computer and information services.

At the same time, transport remains the main category for imports as well: it accounted for over 56 per cent of all services purchased from abroad. A further 17.7 per cent were travel-related services.

The European Union remains one of the main trading partners. The Mykolaiv region directed almost 45 per cent of its service exports to EU countries and received over 55 per cent of its imports from there.

It should be noted that in the first quarter of this year, exports of services from the Mykolaiv region grew by almost 12 per cent, reaching 10.7 million dollars. At the same time, imports of services into the region fell by almost a fifth.