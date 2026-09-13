197 babies were born in Mykolaiv in August, including two sets of twins

In August, 197 children were born in Mykolaiv. Photo from open sources

In August, 197 children were born in Mykolaiv. 312 people died, which is 115 more than the number of births.

This was revealed during a staff meeting at the Mykolaiv City Council’s executive committee, according to NikVesti.

Iryna Shamray, head of the city’s health department, reported that 197 children were born in Mykolaiv in August: 109 boys and 88 girls, including two sets of twins. In total, 1,354 children have been born in the city since the start of 2026: 718 boys and 636 girls. Among them are 18 sets of twins.

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However, the death rate in August exceeded the birth rate. Serhii Vasyleha, head of the «Mykolaiv Funeral Service» municipal enterprise, noted that 149 men and 163 women had died — a total of 312 people. That is 115 more than the number of births.

Vladyslav Belan, Director of the Department for the Provision of Administrative Services, added that over the past month, 1,140 residents registered their place of residence in Mykolaiv, whilst 1,801 were removed from the register. Of these, 695 were due to death.

Furthermore, he reported that from the start of the year up to 1 September, 6,414 people had registered in Mykolaiv, whilst 11,368 had deregistered, 4,255 of whom had died.

«And I can quote one more figure: as of 1 January 2026, 391,368 people were registered in the city of Mykolaiv. As of 1 September 2026, 388,766 people were registered, which is slightly less than half a per cent. This has become a tradition,» said Vladyslav Belan.

It should be noted that over the course of a year, the number of internally displaced persons in Mykolaiv has increased by approximately 2,500 people. At the same time, almost 90 per cent of the displaced persons currently registering in the city are arriving from Kherson.