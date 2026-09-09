 90 per cent of displaced people in Mykolaiv are from Kherson

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  • 9 September , 2026 Wednesday

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Main News Society 16:30, 09 September, 2026

90 per cent of displaced people in Mykolaiv are from Kherson

Центр Миколаєві вночі. Фото: NikVesti, Сергій ОвчаришинThe centre of Mykolaiv at night. Photo: NikVesti, Serhii Ovcharyshyn

Over the past year, the number of internally displaced persons in Mykolaiv has risen by approximately 2,500. At the same time, almost 90 per cent of the displaced people currently registering in the city are arriving from Kherson.

This information emerged during a staff meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

Nadiia Skopenko, deputy director of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Department of Labour and Social Protection, reported that the total number of internally displaced persons registered in Mykolaiv stands at 51,958. Over the past month, 1,330 people have been registered in the city, whilst 793 have been removed from the register.

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«Since the start of the year, 7,550 have been registered and 5,582 have been removed from the register. Most of those registering now are from Kherson. Almost 90 per cent, according to our analysis, are from Kherson,» said Nadiia Skopenko.

«Over the past year, the number of internally displaced persons here has increased by 2,500. Is that a fair way to put it? All things considered,» the mayor concluded.

Changes in the number of registered residents in Mykolaiv were also reported during the meeting.

As of 1 January 2026, there were 391,368 registered residents in Mykolaiv. As of 1 September, the figure stood at 388,766 people. Thus, the number of registered residents in the city fell by 2,602 people, or approximately 0.7 per cent, over the course of eight months.

It should be noted that Mykolaiv will assess municipal and other facilities that could be used to provide temporary accommodation for residents of Kherson in the event of their evacuation. Representatives of the French Embassy in Ukraine have already enquired whether there are any such premises in the city that require renovation or furnishing.

It was previously reported that military personnel and their families are facing refusals when looking for accommodation to rent. One such case occurred in Mykolaiv. Olena, the wife of a serviceman, told the editorial team at NikVesti about the situation.

Author
Darina Melnychuk
Darina Melnychuk
Correspondent
NikVesti correspondent since 2024, with a journalism degree, working on culture, politics, photo reporting, interviews and video formats.

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