A ranking of the best schools in Mykolaiv has been drawn up based on the results of the 2026 National Multidisciplinary Test

The ten best schools in Mykolaiv according to the results of the 2026 National Multidisciplinary Test. Archive photo: NikVesti

A ranking of schools, lyceums and gymnasiums in Mykolaiv has been compiled based on the results of the 2026 National Multidisciplinary Test. The list includes 75 educational institutions in the city.

The ranking was published on the educational website EDTOP. The institutions were ranked according to the average score of their graduates who sat the NMT, NikVesti reports.

First place went to the Mykolaiv Lyceum named after Professor M. Aleksandrov, with an average score of 133.62 points.

Advertising

Second place went to Lyceum №41 with 131.43 points. In third place was Lyceum №22 with a score of 129.56 points.

The top five also included Lyceum №58 — 129.44 marks — and Lyceum №38 «Municipal Collegium» named after V. D. Chaika — 128.87 marks.

The rest of the top ten were:

«Academy of Children’s Creativity» Lyceum — 126.84 marks;

Lyceum №2 — 124.52 marks;

Mykolaiv Regional Academic Lyceum «Admiralskyi» — 123.81 marks;

Lyceum № 28 — 121.73 points;

Lyceum №55 — 121.47 marks.

At the same time, some institutions have seen a significant change in their rankings compared with the previous list. In particular, Lyceum №2 dropped five places, whilst Lyceum №28 climbed six places and entered the top ten. Lyceum №58 moved up four places.

No educational institutions from Mykolaiv were among the top 100 schools in Ukraine based on the results of the 2026 National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT).

A ranking of schools in Mykolaiv has been compiled based on the results of the 2026 National Multidisciplinary Test. Infographic: EDTOP

It is worth noting that this year, pupils in Mykolaiv achieved 35 perfect scores in the National Multidsciplinary Test — 200 marks each — whilst two leavers scored 400 marks each, achieving the highest possible mark in two subjects at once.

In addition, applicants who score at least 185 marks across all subjects in the NMT will receive a monthly scholarship of 10,000 hryvnias.