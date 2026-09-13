A new theatre venue «Free Stage» has opened in Mykolaiv

A new theatre and concert venue, ‘Free Stage’, opened in Mykolaiv on 12 September. Photo: NikVesti

A new theatre and concert venue called «Free Stage» opened in Mykolaiv on 12 September. It will host performances, literary events, creative gatherings, masterclasses, discussions and concerts.

This was reported by NikVesti.

The venue has opened at the Mykolaiv Academic Artistic Drama Theatre as part of the «Free Stage — Ukrainian Heritage at a New Pace» project.

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The project is being implemented by the non-governmental organisation «Federation of Amateur Theatres of Mykolaiv» in partnership with the Mykolaiv Academic Artistic Drama Theatre. The project was conceived by the organisation’s chair, Liudmyla Ospadova.

The project was made possible with the support of Save the Children in Ukraine, ‘Southern Development Strategy’ and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The premises of the former theatre buffet, which was later used as a theatre lounge, have been refurbished for the «Free Stage».

The theatre’s director, Artem Svistun, explained that the space will be open to the public every Wednesday. They plan to hold events here dedicated to the Ukrainian language, history and culture.

«On behalf of myself and the theatre company, I would like to thank everyone for the fact that we are opening this space on City Day. It has been transformed from a former buffet; later, we used it as a theatre lounge. And now, thanks to our donors and grant-makers, this space will be freely accessible to our townspeople every Wednesday,» he remarked during the opening.

The organisers emphasise that «Free Stage» is intended to be not just a new theatre venue, but an open space for creativity, socialising and a contemporary reinterpretation of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

It will be a place where young people, professional artists, members of the public and representatives of various communities can come together. The programme includes theatre and literary events, creative workshops, masterclasses, discussions, meetings and chamber concerts.

A separate strand of the programme will be dedicated to meetings with figures from the worlds of culture, the arts and public life. There are also plans to discuss topics relevant to Mykolaiv and southern Ukraine — the region’s identity, its historical and cultural heritage, the role of the Ukrainian language and changes in the linguistic landscape.

They will also discuss how the full-scale war is affecting residents’ understanding of themselves and their region. The organisers want «Free Stage» to become a place where complex issues can be discussed openly and with respect for different experiences.

Following the opening, cultural, educational and artistic events dedicated to Ukrainian cultural heritage, creative dialogue and community engagement will be held here over the next six months.

Mykolaiv is 237 years old. How City Day was celebrated:

On City Day in Mykolaiv, the city honoured the memory of Ukraine’s fallen defenders and presented state awards to the families of the fallen servicemen and women.

The city also held a special postmark cancellation to mark the 125th anniversary of the Mykolaiv Zoo and, as is tradition, congratulated the couples who got married on 12 September.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wished the city victory, peace and the safe return of its defenders home.

During the City Day celebrations, tribute was also paid to the military, those killed in action and those missing in action, whilst Mykolaiv residents were honoured for their contributions to the city’s development, volunteering, sport and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, in keeping with tradition, a wedding ceremony was held on City Day. This year, Oleksii and Antonina were married.