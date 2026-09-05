 In Mykolaiv, «PivdenFest» brought together local brands and organised a charity fundraiser for the military

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  • 6 September , 2026 Sunday

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Main News Culture 15:50, 05 September, 2026

In Mykolaiv, «PivdenFest» brought together local brands and organised a charity fundraiser for the military

У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: МикВІстіA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was organised in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

On 5 September, the «PivdenFest» charity festival was held in Mykolaiv, where visitors could buy products from local brands, learn pottery, get a tattoo, enjoy tea at a ceremony and, at the same time, support the military. This year, the event was dedicated to the memory of the fallen defender Vadym Kononenko, whose call sign was «Mil».

This was reported by NikVesti.

The festival brought together craft producers and local brands from the Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions. Visitors were treated to a market, a vegetable stall, a book flea market, children’s activities, photo zones and an evening concert.

Activities included pottery workshops, first-aid sessions, the chance to get a tattoo and take part in a tea ceremony.

The fair also sold goods made by the wives of military personnel, whilst the Mykolaiv Regional Museum of Local History showcased its own merchandise.

У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was organised in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The main aim of this year’s festival is charitable. The organisers are raising 150,000 hryvnias for the unmanned systems unit where Vadym Kononenko served.

The defenders need EcoFlow power stations, portable monitors, two Radiomaster Boxer remote controls and a ruggedised tablet with the ability to connect to Ethernet via a hub.

The organisers note that they wish not only to help the military, but also to honour the memory of Vadym Kononenko — a soldier, a volunteer, a friend and a person who helped others during his lifetime.

У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was organised in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was organised in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe ‘PivdenFest’ charity festival was organised in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe ‘PivdenFest’ charity festival was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe ‘PivdenFest’ charity festival was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe ‘PivdenFest’ charity festival was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe ‘PivdenFest’ charity festival was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe ‘PivdenFest’ charity festival was organised in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe “PivdenFest” charity festival was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiThe “PivdenFest” charity festival was held in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві 5 вересня організували благодійний фестиваль «PivdenFest». Фото: NikVestiA charity festival called ‘PivdenFest’ was organised in Mykolaiv on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

Read also the article by NikVesti: «Grants for starting a business and an «all-inclusive» programme at the veterans’ support centre: how Mykolaiv is helping military personnel».

Author
Alina Kvitko
Alina Kvitko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, with experience in reporting and production editing, specializing in politics, reforms, photo reports and interviews.

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