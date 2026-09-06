The Housing and Utilities Commission has backed the reallocation of 5 tonnes of fuel that had been allocated to hospitals in the Mykolaiv region to cope with power cuts

Hospitals in the Mykolaiv region will hand over 5 tonnes of reserve fuel to social care facilities. Photo: NikVesti

A committee of the Mykolaiv Regional Council has approved the reallocation of 5 tonnes of reserve diesel fuel, which had previously been allocated to hospitals in the event of power cuts. It is planned to be transferred to social care institutions.

This was discussed during a meeting of the committee on joint property of local communities in villages, towns and cities of the Mykolaiv region, housing and communal services, capital construction and architecture on 4 September, according to NikVesti.

Iryna Tkachenko, Head of the Health Department of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Iryna Tkachenko, explained that the fuel had been allocated to hospitals to power generators during potential blackouts and planned power cuts in the autumn–winter period of 2025–2026.

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According to her, the region’s healthcare facilities are classified as critical infrastructure, which is why they were not disconnected from the electricity grid. As a result, some of the fuel remained unused.

«We are talking about fuel that was allocated to healthcare facilities to ensure their stable operation during the autumn–winter period of 2025–2026, to power generators during blackouts or planned power cuts. Given that our healthcare facilities are listed in the register of critical infrastructure and were not disconnected from the main electricity grid, this enabled us to save a certain amount of fuel. The Department of Social Protection has approached us with a request to reallocate 5 tonnes of fuel to their social care facilities. I therefore ask you to support this decision,» said Iryna Tkachenko.

Councillor Oleksandr Mosin asked how much fuel remained in reserve in total and whether the entire remaining amount would be transferred to social care facilities.

«And what is the total amount of fuel in reserve? Is it all 5 tonnes, or is there more?» asked Oleksandr Mosin. «No, we have more than that. There are 26,100 [litres] left, and of that we are allocating only 5 tonnes,» replied Iryna Tkachenko.

At the same time, the MP suggested taking into account the potential risks to hospitals should the electricity supply situation deteriorate.

«I propose recommending that the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, if they have not already done so, an emergency action plan in the event of a deterioration in the situation at healthcare facilities, as well as measures for emergency response and ensuring uninterrupted operations in the event of a power cut,» noted Oleksandr Mosin.

He also drew attention to the shelf life of diesel fuel and the need to check the relevant documentation.

«I also propose that we look into the issue of the possible shelf life of fuel. Yesterday I was reviewing the DSTU standards: the guaranteed shelf life, during which the fuel does not lose its properties, is 12 months. There are different standards for different categories, but based on the information we had, we do not have full certificates. I therefore ask that this issue be taken into account and examined,» said the deputy.

Ultimately, four members of the committee supported the draft resolution. It is now to be submitted for consideration by the Presidium of the Mykolaiv Regional Council and the 38th extraordinary session of the eighth convocation.

It was previously reported that the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital is currently unable to set up an inpatient palliative care unit due to a lack of the necessary space. At the same time, the issue of establishing such a unit is currently under consideration, as palliative care must be accessible, particularly in regional healthcare facilities.