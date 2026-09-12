A pedestrian square in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv is to be renovated at a cost of over ₴900 thousant

A section of the pedestrian square, which is due to be refurbished at a cost of 904,000 hryvnias. The photograph was provided by representatives of the Korabelnyi District Administration in Mykolaiv

The Korabelnyi District Administration of Mykolaiv has selected the winner of the tender for the routine maintenance of the pedestrian area near the high-rise block at 285 Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue. The works will cost 904,900 hryvnias.

According to the Prozorro public procurement system, two companies took part in the tender. The winner was TransBud-Yug Plus LLC, which offered to carry out the work for 904,900 hryvnias excluding VAT. It was for this amount that the administration signed the contract.

The initial estimated cost of the procurement was 1 million 10 thousand 801 hryvnias. The works are to be carried out over an area of more than 492 square metres on the northern side of the building.

Tender for the routine repair of the pedestrian area near the high-rise block at 285 Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue. Screenshot from Prozorro

In response to an information request from NikVesti, the Korabelnyi District administration explained that the area between the building at 285 Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue and the road on Metalurhiv Street is in a poor state of repair. It is used daily by residents of the neighbourhood and visitors to nearby shops.

Furthermore, according to the administration, cars regularly drive onto the pedestrian area. It is precisely the poor condition of the area and the unauthorised entry of vehicles that have prompted plans for repairs.

«A large number of people use this square every day: residents of the housing estate and visitors to a number of retail outlets located at this address. Furthermore, vehicles are driving onto the pavement area without authorisation. This is precisely what prompted the planning of renovation works for the square,» the information request stated.

However, it will not be possible to repair the entire square this year due to limited budgetary funding. Therefore, work will only be carried out on part of the area.

Response to the information request from ‘NikVesti’. Screenshot of the document

According to the defect report, the contractor must, in particular, remove the existing asphalt concrete surface and kerbstones, install road troughs, load and remove construction waste, install small metal structures and prepare the concrete base. The works also include the installation of a surface made up of small-sized shaped elements.

Separately, the list of works specifies the installation of a traffic light on a pole and the carrying out of associated works to improve the surrounding area.

Screenshot of documents Screenshot of documents Screenshot of documents

At present, the pedestrian area has significant damage to the asphalt surface and potholes. Parking spaces nearby have also recently been repaired. Following this, the pedestrian section of the area is to be brought up to standard.

The condition of the damaged tarmac on the pedestrian area at 285 Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue. Photo: NikVesti

The condition of the damaged tarmac on the pedestrian area at 285 Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue. Photo: NikVesti

The repaired tarmac surface in the adjacent car park. Photo: NikVesti

The repaired asphalt surface in the adjacent car park. Photo: NikVesti

The successful tenderer must complete the repairs by 31 December 2026.