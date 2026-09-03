 Sukhomlyn says that this winter will be no more difficult for Mykolaiv than the last one

  • Thursday

    3 September, 2026

  • 26.1°
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    Mykolaiv

  • 3 September , 2026 Thursday

  • Mykolaiv • 26.1° Overcast

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Main News Municipality 10:00, 03 September, 2026

Sukhomlyn says that this winter will be no more difficult for Mykolaiv than the last one

Один з будинків у Корабельному районі Миколаєва, архівне фото «NikVesti»One of the buildings in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv, archive photo from NikVesti

Serhii Sukhomlyn, head of the State Agency for Reconstruction, believes that this year’s winter will not be any more difficult for Mykolaiv than the previous one, as regions near the front line have been preparing for possible attacks on critical infrastructure for several years now.

He made these comments in an interview with the media outlet «Shelter», according to NikVesti.

Serhii Sukhomlyn believes that frontline regions have been living under the threat of Russian attacks for several years now, and have therefore been better prepared for potential problems with electricity, heating and water.

«If we take, for example, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, I don’t think it will be any more difficult than last winter. These are frontline regions; they have been in this situation for many years. They have prepared for this much more thoroughly,» said Serhii Sukhomlyn.

He cited Sumy and Chernihiv as examples of such preparations. In these cities, modular boiler houses and combined heat and power plants have been installed, and additional protection has been built for critical infrastructure.

«Even if the Sumy thermal power station were destroyed, it would not significantly affect the city’s heat supply,» he added.

At the same time, the winter may prove more challenging for regions located further from the front line. According to Serhii Sukhomlyn, they have been less prepared for such risks.

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«The situation could be much more difficult in non-frontline regions, which have not prepared as well for this winter and where there is a high concentration of combined heat and power generation in one place, or where facilities such as water supply networks are unprotected,» he added.

As a reminder, on the evening of 31 August, Russian forces launched a missile and drone strike on the Odesa CHPP. The attack caused damage to the facility.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, urged residents of Kherson to leave the city if possible. According to him, following yet another strike by Russian forces on the Kherson CHPP, it is no longer possible to expect it to operate as normal this winter.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.
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