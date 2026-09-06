The director of the Mykolaiv Regional Hospital, Shabilianova, may be sacked: she has asked for the matter to be put on hold

Iryna Shabilyanova, a member of the regional council for the ‘Servant of the People’ party and director of the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Archive photo: ‘NikVesti’

Iryna Shabilianova, director of the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital, may be dismissed from her post. A draft resolution to this effect has been published on the Mykolaiv Regional Council’s website. However, Iryna Shabilianova has stated that she is withdrawing her resignation, and councillors have proposed that the matter not be brought before the session.

This was discussed during a meeting of the committee on joint property of local communities in villages, towns and cities of the Mykolaiv region, housing and communal services, capital construction and architecture on 4 September, NikVesti reports.

During the meeting, councillors considered the termination of the employment contract with Iryna Shabilianova, director of the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Councillor Oleksandr Mosin approached Iryna Shabilianova with a proposal to reconsider her decision to resign, or at least to postpone it until the reorganisation of healthcare institutions had been completed.

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She explained that she had written her resignation letter back in July due to health problems. According to her, she had subsequently been on sick leave and undergoing treatment. Her condition has now improved.

«Given that the reorganisation process is underway and a change in leadership will delay this process — and it may not take place at all, primarily for legal reasons — in order to have time to finalise and consolidate all contracts with the National Health Service. For the time being, we will indeed put this matter on hold. I fully understand that the staff of the Third Maternity Hospital, first and foremost, and of course the entire medical community, must not suffer as a result of a single statement, because if the reorganisation does not go ahead, then a fully-fledged hospital district will not be established. And a tremendous amount of work has been done to achieve this,» noted Iryna Shabilianova.

Following this, Oleksandr Mosin announced that the councillors were proposing not to consider the matter of Irina Shabilianova’s dismissal and not to bring it before the presidium or the session of the regional council. Consequently, the issue of the regional hospital director’s dismissal has effectively been put on hold for the time being.

At the same time, the relevant draft resolution, which provides for the termination of her employment, remains published on the Mykolaiv Regional Council’s website as of 6 September.

Draft resolution on the dismissal of Iryna Shabilyanova. Screenshot of the document

Prior to this, the Committee on Education and Science had supported the proposal to bring before the session the issue of terminating the employment relationship with Oleh Ishchenko, director of Maternity Hospital №3. At the same time, according to available information, Ishchenko is set to be recommended for the post of head of the newly established perinatal centre. However, the relevant draft resolution does not currently name him as the future head of the branch.

On the appointment to the post of branch manager. Screenshot from the document On the dismissal of the director. Screenshot from the document

It should be noted that the Mykolaiv Regional Council is due to complete the reorganisation of Maternity Hospital №3. To this end, at the next session, councillors are to transfer the hospital’s assets to the regional clinical hospital and make the necessary amendments to its articles of association. There are plans to establish a ‘Perinatal Centre’ branch on the premises of the maternity hospital.

To clear the debts of Maternity Hospital №3, which the Mykolaiv City Council transferred to the region’s ownership, 10.55 million hryvnias have been allocated from the regional budget . These funds were allocated by an order of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration dated 10 July.

Transfer of Maternity Hospital №3 to the region

It should be recalled that in 2025, medical staff at Maternity Hospital №3 and the Mykolaiv Emergency Medical Service went several months without receiving their salaries. The delay in paying the medical staff’s salaries was attributed to the fact that the contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine was signed later than planned. The debts were settled in March 2025.

In January 2026, it emerged that Maternity Hospital №3 was not receiving sufficient funding from the National Health Service of Ukraine due to the critical demographic situation in the city. The facility required additional funding from the city budget.

Subsequently, councillors of the Mykolaiv City Council supported a decision to reorganise the city’s healthcare network, which involved the creation of a cluster hospital and the transfer of one of the maternity hospitals to the ownership of the region.

On 9 April, at a session of the Mykolaiv City Council, councillors approved the transfer of Maternity Hospital №3 to the region’s ownership. The Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, stated that integrating the maternity hospital into the regional hospital was necessary to retain the staff.

On 16 April, councillors of the Mykolaiv Regional Council approved its transfer to regional ownership. On 28 May, the Mykolaiv Regional Council approved the act of accepting Maternity Hospital №3 into the region’s ownership as an integral property complex. The councillors reduced the hospital’s authorised capital to 1,000 hryvnias.

In June, it was reported at the regional council’s environmental committee meetings that the maternity hospital had debts. A figure of 4 million hryvnias was initially cited.

On 18 June, the Mykolaiv Regional Council voted to merge Maternity Hospital №3 with the regional clinical hospital. In addition, councillors increased its authorised capital to 5.5 million hryvnias.